DELTA DRONE - Disposal of the balance of the shares held in the capital of Delta Drone International

Disposal of the balance of the shares held in the capital

of Delta Drone International

Dardilly, 17 January 2023 – 6 pm

After selling 16.77% of Delta Drone International's share capital (see press release of December 29, 2022), Delta Drone announces today the sale of the balance of its stake, i.e., 211,718,632 shares representing 41.37%, marking its total withdrawal from its Australian subsidiary.

The transaction was carried out at the same price level (AU$0.005/share), with various Australian professional and institutional investors, through Baker Young Advisory.

Overall, this transaction strengthens Delta Drone's cash position by nearly €1 million.

However, it does not call into question the prospects of commercial collaboration between Delta Drone and its former subsidiary: on the contrary, they should be facilitated, as the rules governing relations between two listed companies with capital links are complex, particularly in Australia.

About Delta Drone : Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0014009LP0

BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991

Investor Contacts:

Jerome Gacoin +33 1 75 77 54 65 jgacoin@aelium.fr

