Nextbite Names Former Overstock CPO as Chief Digital Officer to Accelerate Innovation of its Restaurant Virtual Brand Offerings

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , a leader in digital-first restaurant solutions, today announced that Silicon Valley veteran and innovator Vikram Raghavan has joined the firm as Chief Digital Officer. Former Chief Product Officer for Overstock and Chief Technology Officer for C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), Raghavan brings extensive technology, ecommerce and virtual brand expertise to Nextbite. In this new role, he will focus on innovating with strategic digital marketing and related technology.



With more than 15 years of leadership experience at Amazon, Overstock and Singlecare, he brings expertise in rapidly scaling companies and brands to Nextbite. Raghavan most recently served as Chief Product Officer /Chief Technology Officer for C3, a virtual brand company with brands like Krispy Rice and Umami Burger. During his tenure as Chief Product Officer at Singlecare and Overstock.com, he built and managed various ecommerce, multi-channel marketing, and data science organizations, while also developing product roadmaps.

“There has been an acceleration in the way food is produced and distributed by restaurants, with an evolving digital customer, yet it is still a very fragmented market,” said Vikram Raghavan, Chief Digital Officer for Nextbite. “Nextbite is most-likely to win the digital-first restaurant market because of its specialized experience in technology, its strong marketing and operational teams, and its deep understanding of the restaurant industry. I am excited to play a part in furthering the company’s technology and direct commerce chops.”

A Silicon Valley innovator, Raghavan has years of experience in launching products and scaling technology across large and small companies. In his roles at Singlecare and Overstock, he built and managed its ecommerce strategy, multi-channel marketing, and data science organizations, and product roadmaps.

“Vikram is the ideal executive to lead us on this next phase of innovation and growth, with a strong track record of success with ecommerce and technology companies and most recently with a virtual brand company,” said Alex Canter, CEO and co-founder of Nextbite.

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the digital restaurant space with new digital-first menus , using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite matches in-demand brands with under-utilized kitchens via technology, data and services. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has raised more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank.