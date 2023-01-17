Islandsbanki hf.: Conclusion of covered bond offering

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds. Total demand amounted to ISK 5,760m.

The non-index linked issue ISB CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 4,960m at a yield of 7.69%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 5,260m with a yield ranging from 7.61% - 7.73%.

The non-index linked issue ISB CBF 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 40m at 1-month REIBOR + 0.40%. The Bank is selling previously issued own bonds and has now sold a nominal amount of ISK 3,340m.

In connection with the auction, holders of the series ISB CB 23 were offered to sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the series ISB CB 23 was predefined at 99.57. The Bank buys back a nominal amount of ISK 1,160m in the series.