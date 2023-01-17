New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Specialty Fertilizer Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381447/?utm_source=GNW



Fastest growing by Speciality Type - SRF : Slow Release Fertilizers are affective in constant nutrient supply to plants.Single application can provide nutrition to the crop throughout the season based on climate.

Largest Segment by Crop Type - Turf & Ornamental : As the turf & ornamentals must be maintained round the year, they utilize the specialty fertilizers more to reduce the effort and ease the fertilizer application.

Largest segment by Country - France : Need for high productivity on the available land to meet the growing demand for food which is attributed to growing population.It accounts for about 4.46% of Europe crop area.



Key Market Trends



Water Soluble is the largest segment by Speciality Type.



The European controlled-release fertilizer market has grown notably by 44.67% during the study period, and polymer-coated CRF held the major share of 57.7% in 2021 among all the other coatings. The value of polymer-coated controlled-release fertilizer increased by 44.03% during the study period, while the volume increased by 1.58%.

Sulfur-coated fertilizer, a slow-release fertilizer, is the key fertilizer used across the region and accounted for 25.7% of the market’s growth during the study period. By type, complex fertilizers accounted for 21.8% of the market studied in 2021, whereas straight fertilizers accounted for 78.08%.

Water-soluble fertilizers are mostly used for the application of secondary macronutrients in the region. About 6.4% of total secondary macronutrient fertilizers are water-soluble fertilizers, and 35.7% of total micronutrient fertilizers are water-soluble fertilizers in Europe.

In the European specialty fertilizer market, liquid fertilizers account for 40.6% because they can penetrate into soil easily, and plants can absorb nutrients more quickly. They can be combined with other crop protection chemicals and sprayed at a time that will reduce the cost for the grower.

In 2021, water-soluble fertilizers accounted for about 54.3% of the total volume of specialty fertilizers in Europe. Field crops accounted for 82.3%, horticultural crops accounted for 7.24%, and turfs and ornamental crops accounted for 10.29% of the total liquid fertilizer volume consumed in Europe.

Hence, with the growing market potential for specialty-type fertilizers, the segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.



France is the largest segment by Country.



Fertilizers play an important role in improving plant growth and productiveness, resulting in enhanced soil fertility and maximum yield.

In 2021, France accounted for the largest share of the European specialty fertilizer market in terms of value, followed by Russia and Ukraine. The nitrogen fertilizer segment occupied the largest share of the market studied. Due to a shift toward decarbonization of energy in Europe, the demand for ’green’ ammonia fertilizers is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The European specialty fertilizer market was dominated by the field crops segment, accounting for a consumption volume of 86.8%, followed by the turf and ornamental segment for 7.6% and the horticultural crops segment for 6.2% in 2021.

In 2021, among specialty fertilizers, the liquid fertilizers segment held the highest market share at 47.1%, followed by Water soluble fertilizers at 43.2%, control-release fertilizers at 6.7%, and slow-release fertilizers at 2.5%.

In France, the consumption of control-release fertilizer was 55.6 thousand metric tons in 2017, and it is projected to reach a volume of 60.5 thousand tons by 2028. In 2021, the field crops segment recorded the highest consumption volume of 67.8% in the French specialty fertilizers market, followed by the turf and ornamental segment at 17.6% and the horticulture crops segment at 13.4%. Sugar beet, wheat, maize, barley, and potatoes are major field crops grown in the country.



Russia is the world’s largest exporter of fertilizers. It accounted for 10.1% of the European specialty fertilizers market in 2021.



European soils are becoming unfit for cultivation due to repeated cropping without giving proper time for the soil to regain its fertility. Specialty fertilizers help provide timely nutrition and have less impact on the environment. These factors are expected to drive the market’s growth.



Competitive Landscape



The Europe Specialty Fertilizer Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 28.01%. The major players in this market are Achema, EuroChem Group, Fertiberia, ICL GROUP LTD and Yara International ASA (sorted alphabetically).



