RedTeam Software Announces Completion of Senior Leadership Team With Three Strategic Hires

Orlando, Florida, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam Software, a leader in construction management software, today announced the company has completed its senior leadership team with the recent hiring of Patrick Brien as Vice President of Sales. Brien joins RedTeam on the heels of two other senior level hires: Betsie Hoyt as Vice President of Product Development and Kristine Sheikh as Vice President of Marketing. All three experienced leaders report to RedTeam CEO Jim Atkinson and will be central to driving the company’s continued growth.



Patrick Brien was named Vice President of Sales, effective January 2, 2023, charged with leading all facets of the RedTeam sales function. Brien joins RedTeam from Lytx, a SaaS fleet management solution, where he built and led a high-performing sales team that consistently met or exceeded revenue targets. He has an established track record of developing growth strategies that align business objectives and client solutions and employing both analytical decision-making and creativity to improve the customer experience. Brien holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies from Worcester State University.

Betsie Hoyt joined RedTeam as Vice President of Product Management in September 2022, overseeing the strategic vision for the company’s portfolio of solutions and product-led growth initiatives. Hoyt brings 20 years’ experience in software product management for a variety of B2B and B2C companies. Before joining RedTeam, Hoyt has worked in fintech, online dating, non-profit, and energy and most recently at Viewpoint, a construction management software company. Betsie earned her MBA from LeTourneau University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ambassador University.

Kristine Sheikh, an experienced software marketing executive, started with RedTeam in July 2022 as Vice President of Marketing. While leaning on her experience from Bluebeam, a construction technology company, where she held the position of International Marketing Director, Sheikh has focused on building a world-class marketing team and rebranding/repositioning the product portfolio to strengthen RedTeam’s marketplace position and integrating the company’s acquisitions of Paskr and Fieldlens in the first six months of her tenure. Sheikh joined RedTeam from PandaDoc, a global document management software company, where as Sr. Director of International Expansion she oversaw international marketing, sales, product adaptation and operations, and built a team across six countries. She holds a degree in International Business from Regent’s University in London.

“We are thrilled to complete RedTeam’s senior leadership team with top-caliber talent,” said Jim Atkinson, CEO of RedTeam Software. “Our last three senior-level hires have the right expertise and experience to lead our high-performing teams and are also strongly aligned with RedTeam’s mission: to build great software so that construction professionals can build great things. With a full slate of capable leaders, RedTeam is poised for a strong to start 2023 as we continue enhancing our solutions and gaining market share.”





About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software is a growing construction management software company built by contractors who understand construction. The cloud-based software solutions are designed to help contractors face the day-to-day challenges of commercial construction. The company's suite of construction solutions features products ranging from jobsite management software to enterprise-level workflow, collaboration and construction management solutions. The solutions include:

RedTeam Go: Easy-to-use construction project management software designed to help simplify, automate and standardize tasks for small to mid-size contractors who are looking to save time and money.

Fieldlens by RedTeam: Intuitive construction jobsite management software for efficient, real-time collaboration among field, office, and trade workers, that reduces rework and miscommunication.

RedTeam Flex: Highly customizable construction management software designed to help mid to enterprise-level contractors manage their construction projects from start to finish.

RedTeam Software won multiple awards in 2022 and appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States in 2020 and 2021. Over 500,000 users worldwide manage a collective $26 billion construction work with RedTeam Software. For more information, visit RedTeam.com.