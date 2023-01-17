Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size Worth US$ 2.17 billion by 2033 | CAGR: 6.5%: Fact.MR Research

Rockville, MD, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical trial imaging market is valued at US$ 1.15 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 2.17 billion by 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



A clinical trial is used to create novel medications. It is intended to provide a potential treatment for patients. Before new pharmaceuticals are put on the market, substantial clinical testing is done to find promising molecules, and safety checks are carried out to identify any potential dangers.

Medical imaging has a big impact on clinical trial outcomes, making them more precise and efficient. It is possible to clarify and illustrate the mechanistic activities of medications using a variety of imaging modalities. By developing visual representations of the interior organs of the body, clinical trial imaging is a process of clinical analysis and medical intervention. To monitor, treat, and diagnose medical disorders, it contains a variety of technologies that are used to view the human body. Pharma and imaging firms continually spend on R&D to expand their market share and provide users with cutting-edge services for clinical trial imaging.

Clinical advancement is dynamically influenced by medical imaging. The rapidly developing healthcare sector, growing cases of chronic disorders, and the rising rate of the senior population are the main factors driving target market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global clinical trial imaging market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of project & data management services are expected to rise at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Global demand for operational imaging services is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the next 10 years.

China’s market for clinical trial imaging is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% through 2033.

“The use of innovative imaging technologies to assist clinical trials for medical devices are driving product sales growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Clinical Trial Imaging Industry Research

By Service : Project & Data Management Operational Imaging Services Reading & Analytical Services Clinical Trial Design & Consultation Services System & Technology Support Services

By Application : Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Oncology Neurology Endocrinology Cardiology Dermatology Hematology

By End User : Contract Research Organizations Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Medical Devices Manufacturers Academic & Government Research Institutes

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of clinical trial imaging solutions are adopting new tactics to improve business operations and profitability through the creation of new products and partnerships with other market participants. The strategic actions taken by these market participants, such as new product launches, conferences, and acquisitions, help them expand and enhance their company's product range, which in turn is increasing revenue share.

To submit, manage, investigate, report, and transfer medical image data that complies with universal data privacy and international requirements, Bioclinica introduced the SMART technology suite with Medical Imaging, Interactive Response Technology (IRT), and Electronic Data Capture (EDC) in June 2018.



Key Companies Profiled

Bioclinica, Inc.

Biomedical Systems Corporation

Biotelemetry, Inc.

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, LLC

ERT Clinical

Icon PLC

Image Core Lab

Intrinsic Imaging LLC

Ixico PLC

Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company

Medical Metrics

Navitas Life Sciences

Parexel International Corporation

Perspectum Diagnostics

Prism Clinical Imaging

Quotient Sciences

Radiant Sage LLC

Resonance Health

Worldcare Clinical, LLC



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global clinical trial imaging market, presenting historical demand data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of service (project & data management, operational imaging services, reading & analytical services, clinical trial design & consultation services, system & technology support services), application (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, dermatology, hematology), and end user (contract research organizations, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, medical devices manufacturers, academic & government research institutes), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

