PEF Advisors Acquires Affordable Apartment Community for Seniors in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC (PEF Advisors), a real estate private equity group focused on preserving existing affordable housing in high-cost markets, announced its recent acquisition of Belmont Place Senior Apartments, a 110-unit affordable housing community for seniors aged 65+ located in Chicago, Cook County, Ill.



“As one of the most populous cities in the U.S., Chicago is consistently up against affordable housing challenges. Through this investment, PEF Advisors is able to use preservation investment strategies to confront the shortage of affordable housing and to narrow the gap in affordable housing in Cook County,” said Ann Caruana, president and chief investment officer at PEF Advisors.

Built in 1999 with low-income housing tax credits, the 7-story building will include 44-units at 50% AMI and 64-units at 60% AMI through 2039. The property is governed by a Land Use Restrictive Agreement (LURA) with the Illinois Housing Development Authority and a HOME agreement with the City of Chicago.

Belmont Place Senior Apartments offers a variety of unit amenities, such as fully equipped kitchens with refrigerators, ranges, microwaves and dishwashers, as well as wall-unit heating/cooling systems. The property includes a community center room, library and laundry facilities for residents. While the property is a well-constructed mid-rise built 23 years ago, PEF Advisors will be investing over $10,000 per unit to address deferred maintenance and help preserve the quality and curb appeal as well as reinvigorate the tenants’ pride of living here. Furthermore, energy efficiency retrofits will be installed to reduce energy consumption and utility costs.

Located just 8 miles from downtown Chicago, residents benefit from walkability with an 88 walk score as well as the ability to explore the region’s attractions and amenities via nearby and easily accessible public transportation.

“For seniors, housing and the cost associated with that can be one of the biggest challenges,” said Caruana. “It is critical that we continue to preserve affordable housing options for seniors in Chicago and across the country through investments like Belmont Place Senior Apartments.”

About Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC

Since 2016, Preservation Equity Fund Advisors, LLC (PEF Advisors) has focused on acquiring and preserving existing affordable housing in high-cost markets through private equity funding. PEF Advisors is an affiliate of the WNC & Associates, Inc. (WNC) family of companies with access to WNC’s more than 51 years’ experience in acquiring more than 1,700 properties representing $17 billion in affordable housing nationwide, including through tax credit and/or preservation equity strategies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22c3c7ee-6337-457f-a474-7cee419aefeb