FBLA Strengthens Staff Leadership to Better Serve Member Needs

Reston, Virginia, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business career and technical student organization, announced today that it has hired two additional staff members and promoted another to better align its staff to meet growing member needs.

Jen Staley, a former member of FBLA’s Board of Directors and FBLA’s Awards Program & Competitive Events Committee, has been named FBLA’s director of Awards & Recognition. Previously the Colorado FBLA state adviser and assistant program director for Colorado FBLA, Staley overhauled the state’s chapter awards program. She also served as executive director for Georgia Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and assistant director of National HOSA—Future Health Professionals, where she oversaw HOSA’s National Competitive Events Program and organized competitive events at its National Leadership Conference. Staley earned her bachelor’s degree in consumer and family sciences education from Purdue University.

In addition, FBLA announced that Bradley Brooks has joined the organization as Collegiate Programs manager. Brooks was most recently assistant director of Career and Professional Development within the Office of Career Engagement at American University. Prior to that, Brooks was a success coach for ADVANCE, a transfer partnership program between George Mason University and Northern Virginia Community College. Brooks’ experience in post-secondary education also includes supporting diverse student populations at Dickinson State University and the University of Oklahoma. Brooks received his master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Southern California and his bachelor’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma.

FBLA has also promoted Gayle Robinson to director of Education Programs. Robinson, who was FBLA’s education programs manager since 2021, most recently organized the association’s National Fall Leadership Conferences and Collegiate Career Connections Conferences. She was formerly the director of program innovation for Junior Achievement of Greater Washington and the youth development program coordinator for YMCA of Metropolitan Washington, and she served in the Peace Corps in Ghana. Robinson earned her master’s degree in development management from American University and her bachelor’s degree in political science from Christopher Newport University.

"FBLA is delighted to welcome Jen and Bradley and promote Gayle as we expand outreach to our collegiate members and bolster our education programs for students and educators,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “As we offer more case-study competitions to reflect real-world workplace scenarios, FBLA is redoubling efforts to make sure our members have the skills and preparation they need to enter the workforce successfully.”

Future Business Leaders of America is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.fbla.org.