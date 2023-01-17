New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cotton Seed Market (seed For Sowing) - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381360/?utm_source=GNW



Largest Segment by Country - China : China is one of the major cotton-producing countries globally where the majority area was occupied by the transgenic hybrids. The higher adoption of hybrids driven the market.

Fastest-growing Segment by Breeding Technology - Hybrids : The fastest growth of hybrids is expected due to the increasing area under transgenic cotton and the rise in the countries approved for transgenic cotton cultivation.

Fastest-growing Segment by Country - Thailand : The increase in area cultivated, government measures for increasing cultivation, and growing demand for fibers globally are helping in the growth of the market in Thailand.



Key Market Trends



Hybrids is the largest segment by Breeding Technology.



The hybrid segment has a higher share in the cotton seed market, accounting for 85% of the market value in 2021. The high share of hybrids is due to the high-yielding and pest-resistant properties, which helps in reducing crop losses and the cost of production.??

In transgenic cotton hybrids, insect-resistant hybrids are highly cultivated and hold around 84% of the total market share value in the transgenic cotton market. The cotton crop is damaged right from the seedling stage by a number of pests, such as grasshoppers, thrips, aphids, and jassids. Spiny bollworms, spotted bollworms, American bollworms, and pink bollworms are prominent among them. Insect-resistant cotton hybrids help in reducing insect attacks and increase yield.

In Asia Pacific, hybrid seeds dominate the cotton seed market in terms of volume and value compared to open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives owing to the increased crop losses due to pests and diseases. In 2021, hybrid cotton seeds held 75% of the share value in the total cotton seed market.

In 2021, North America had the largest market share, accounting for 88% of the global herbicide-tolerant cotton seed because weeds are a major problem in the North American region, and to prevent it without affecting the crop, herbicide-tolerant seeds are used by the growers.

Open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives in India account for 2.4% of the total Indian cotton seed market value. During the forecast period from 2022 to 2028, the open-pollinated varieties market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.4%. The open-pollinated varieties in the country are mainly cultivated in rainfed conditions due to the low cost of seeds and the ability to withstand water stress.



Asia-Pacific is the largest segment by Region.



Asia-Pacific is the largest cotton seed market because the region has a major cultivation area under cotton seeds compared to other regions. The Cotton seed segment is primarily driven by the demand for cotton in the textile industry. China topped the region’s cotton seed market and accounted for 27% of the global market share in 2021.

The hybrid seeds in the Asia-Pacific region dominate the cotton seed market in terms of volume and value compared to open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives owing to the increased crop losses due to pests and diseases, as hybrids are superior in resistance to insects and diseases.

North America is the second largest producer, globally, accounting for 16% of the global market value, while the United States is the largest cotton-producing and exporting country in North America, with 14% of the global share in terms of value.

Europe is the fastest-growing seed market owing to the increasing adoption rate of commercial seeds. Hybrids are used more than OPVs in the European Union due to the need for high yield and high stability in stress conditions. In 2021, the hybrid seeds segment accounted for 82% of the total cotton seed market in the region and was growing at a faster rate than the OPVs.

Sub-Saharan Africa has a climate favorable for pest growth, and this results in a severe attack of pests on cotton and subsequent yield losses. For instance, in West Africa, approximately 25–35% of cotton yield has been reduced in recent years because of pests. Due to this reason, demand for hybrids is expected to increase because hybrids are resistant to pests and have high yield potential.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Cotton Seed Market (seed For Sowing) is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 25.24%. The major players in this market are Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co. (Mahyco), Namdhari Seeds Pvt. Ltd. and Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd (sorted alphabetically).



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381360/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________