MCI Onehealth Announces Changes to Management Team Structure

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI" or the “Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, today announced that Jennifer Foster has departed the Company in connection with changes to the Company’s management team structure that have eliminated the position of Chief Operating Officer.



“We would like to thank Jennifer for her leadership and commitment to MCI as we navigated through a number of critical changes and we wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” said Dr. George Christodoulou, Co-Chair.

The Company has also transitioned Madeline Walker from her former position as President – Corporate Health Solutions to a new role as President – MCI Medical. The Company will shift some of the responsibilities previously associated with its Chief Operating Officer role over to its Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and to the President – MCI Medical.

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with approximately 280 physicians and specialists, serves more than one million patients annually and had nearly 300,000 telehealth visits last year, including online visits via mciconnect.ca . MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of nearly 600 corporate customers. MCI provides data insights as a service in six categories: rare disease; complex major medical/chronic; patient cohort building; clinical trial recruitment; synthetic health data and bespoke insights. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com.

