Digital Gift Card and Payment Provider Tango Card Launches Dramatically Expanded Global Catalog and Capabilities

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Card, a global leader in rewards, incentives, and payment fulfillment has dramatically increased the number of countries and currencies able to benefit from the global reach of its streamlined and secure digital gift card delivery system.



During the last two years, Tango Card has been building the systems and processes enabling it to be the true global provider of rewards and incentives to B2B buyers. With today’s launch and announcement, Tango Card offers more than 1,000 popular e-gift card brands, prepaid cards and charitable donation options across more than 80 countries and 20 currencies. With this fully global expansion, Tango Card’s service is now accessible to 97 percent of the world’s population.

"Over the last three years, almost every business has experienced acceleration in trends already underway. Their customer and employee base are more global, they have relied more on digital supply chains, and they need reliable partners that can help them grow revenue and manage costs,” said David Leeds, CEO and Founder of Tango Card.

“We knew it was important to have a comprehensive global gift card catalog to support these new realities as we thought about the next 5-10 years. And importantly, as a global leader, our objective is to remove all the friction that has traditionally prevented businesses from delivering joyful rewards and maximizing their results around the world,” said Leeds.

Tango Card’s global selection of gift cards is delivered via a technology first, tested, and proven Rewards as a Service (RaaS®) API. And is used for a variety of use cases, including employee recognition, marketing incentives, customer acquisition, customer loyalty, and a variety of payment disbursements. Gift cards are delivered digitally and arrive in the local currency of the recipient. Tango Card then supports these recipients with the best recipient support in the business.

This global launch is the first of many developments planned for Tango Card in 2023, including multiple feature rollouts, a complete rebranding and further expansions aimed at solidifying the company’s position as the global gift card leader.

ABOUT TANGO CARD

Tango Card is the digital rewards, e-gifting and payments platform. For more information, visit www.tangocard.com .