Global Onion Seed Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

Largest Segment by Country - United States : The United States is one of the major producers of onions which is supported by favorable climatic conditions, the development of improved hybrids, and high export potential.

Fastest-growing Segment by Breeding Technology - Hybrids : The high demand for hybrids is due to advantages over open pollinated varieties such as low pungency, increased shelf life, uniform bulb size, and wider adaptability.

Fastest-growing Segment by Country - Poland : Onion is one of the most common vegetables cultivated in Poland. The increasing area under cultivation and high global demand for onions is enhancing the growth of the market.



Key Market Trends



Hybrids is the largest segment by Breeding Technology.



Globally, the onion seed market is dominated by hybrids, where the value of the market is growing consistently in the forecast period.

The hybrid onion seed market was more popular than the open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives in all the regions of the world. Europe was the largest region with respect to the onion seed market in 2021, accounting for 29% of the global onion seed market.

In 2021, North America was the second-largest onion seed market in the world. The United States and Canada are the largest countries in the region, where 98% of the total market is occupied by hybrid seeds.

However, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the world with respect to the OPVs in the cultivation of onion, accounting for 31% of the global OPV onion seed market in 2021. It is associated with an increase in the usage of OPVs in developing countries and the preference for their taste and quality over hybrids.

India was the largest country in the world with respect to the OPVs seed market of onion in 2021, accounting for 16% of the global OPVs onion seed market. The high hybrid costs and the preference of consumers are the major drivers for OPVs in the country.

Pakistan is the fastest-growing country with respect to OPVs, which is growing at a 6% rate in the forecast period.

The increases in the demand for onions in all countries, the increase in climate change effects in the developed countries, the ability to adapt to the stress conditions, increasing market prices, etc., are attracting farmers toward hybrids. Therefore, hybrids are registering a CAGR of 5.6%, globally, faster than the OPVs in the forecast period.



Europe is the largest segment by Region.



In 2021, Africa had a 10% share value in the global onion seed market. The market is expected to register a 4.3% CAGR because of the increasing sowing area in major producing countries.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 23% of the global onion seed market in terms of value in the country in 2021. It is cultivated throughout the region, especially in the Rabi season.?

In Europe, the Netherlands held the major share owing to the expansion of the harvesting area. For instance, the harvesting area increased to 13,020 ha in 2021 from 12,710 ha in 2016. During this period, the seed value has increased because of an increase in the adoption of commercial seeds.

In North America, the United States was the largest onion seed market, accounting for 1.6% of the total onion production acreage in the world in 2021. However, Mexico is the fastest-growing country in the region with respect to the onion seed market value, as there is an increase in the production and demand in domestic as well as international markets.

In the major producing countries of South America, such as Brazil and Argentina, onion is the major root and bulb crop, contributing about 40% and 58% of the respective root and bulb seed market in 2021. The demand is associated with consumption in both countries.

The onion seed market accounted for 3.5% of the total vegetable seed market in the Middle East in 2021. The usage of onion in almost every meal is expected to increase the market share in the forecast period. In the Middle East, Rest of Middle East countries, such as Kuwait and UAE, are the largest onion seed markets, accounting for 49% of the total onion seed market value of the Middle East in 2021.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Onion Seed Market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 56.47%. The major players in this market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, East-West Seed, Groupe Limagrain and Sakata Seeds Corporation (sorted alphabetically).



