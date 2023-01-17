F&I Sentinel Adds Scott Zucco to Leadership Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&I Sentinel, the leading automotive compliance and regulatory risk mitigation solutions provider, today announced that Scott M. Zucco has joined F&I Sentinel as Vice President of Sales, effective January 3rd. Zucco is an accomplished sales professional with unparalleled business acumen gained over his 30-plus years of experience in business development and relationship management. He will lead the F&I Sentinel sales team in defining and executing key strategies to meet and exceed sales goals.

“Now more than ever, auto lenders need a comprehensive compliance solution that helps mitigate reputational, financial, litigation, and regulatory risks of financing F&I products. Millions of dollars are at stake,” said F&I Sentinel Co-Founder and CEO Stephen McDaniel. “Scott’s in-depth knowledge of emerging technologies coupled with his auto finance industry experience will drive continued growth and expansion of CITADEL® and FAIRRCalc®, two of our solutions designed to protect lenders.”

Most recently, Zucco served as Senior Account Executive with Upstart, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform designed to improve access to affordable credit. Previously, Zucco served as Senior Technology Sales Executive with Defi Solutions (formerly Fiserv), a financial services company that offers loan originations and servicing, and was Senior Vice President at Lee and Mason of Maryland, Inc., a full-service program administrator providing risk management services.

“F&I Sentinel is an innovator and leader in the F&I compliance space with an outstanding team of compliance experts and software solution developers,” said Zucco. “With my extensive experience in AI platforms and risk management, I’m excited to serve as VP of Sales to expand implementation and use of CITADEL, the company’s signature compliance solution for auto finance lenders across the country.”

F&I Sentinel’s cloud-based CITADEL® SaaS platform is an efficient turn-key compliance solution that protects finance sources, dealers, and consumers by mitigating reputation, financial, litigation, and regulatory risks in connection with the sale and financing of vehicle finance and insurance products. F&I Sentinel’s FAIRRCalc®, proprietary software developed to assist finance sources with respect to F&I product refunds, leverages CITADEL® to provide real-time, accurate, and compliant GAP waiver refund quotes, inclusive of cancellation fees, to automotive finance sources.

About F&I Sentinel

F&I Sentinel is the automotive industry’s leading compliance and regulatory risk mitigation solutions provider. F&I Sentinel continuously monitors marketplace developments across the United States to ensure that F&I products comply with corporate financing requirements, meet fiscal viability standards, and provide value to the consumer. F&I Sentinel is a privately owned Florida-based company founded in 2018 to serve the automotive finance industry. For more information about our innovative solutions, please visit http://www.fandisentinel.com and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/f-i-sentinel.

