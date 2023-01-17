Space Tea - a New Twist on America's Favorite Iced Beverage

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Tea® is the world's first apoptogenic mushroom iced tea and lemonade beverage. Space Tea offers a modern spin on both the classic Arnold Palmer — offered in three low-sugar flavors: Original, Golden Mango, Summer Watermelon — and Classic Tea standards with zero sugar and zero calories: Lemon Zero, Hibiscus Zero, and Matcha Zero.

Brothers Gabriel and Isaac Heymann, along with their business partner Michael Goldberg, founded Space Tea in 2020. Space Tea is certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher.

Space Tea combines a base of ultra-premium organic teas with functional Reishi and Lion's Mane mushrooms, which offer uplifting energy and mental clarity.

"We are Iced Tea fanatics and believers in the power of functional mushrooms and adaptogens. The Space Tea concept was simple — what if we combined the two? Our aim was to create the best-tasting, ultra-premium iced tea on the planet, enhanced with the functional benefits of non-psychoactive Reishi and Lion's Mane mushrooms. The response to our products has been amazing," says Gabriel.

Space Tea first launched to market at Los Angeles' legendary Erewhon Market in August 2021, where it quickly became a bestseller. Since then, Space Tea has garnered a loyal following across Southern California and can now be found at Bristol Farms, Earthbar, Lazy Acres, Mother's Market and Sun Life with nationwide expansion set for early Q1, 2023.

To learn more about Space Tea, the brand invites you to visit spacetea.com. You can also find out more via Instagram at instagram.com/spacetea or contact them directly at: sales@spacetea.com.

About Space Tea

Contact Information:

Buse Kayar

buse@newswire.com



