Global Sorghum Seed Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

Largest Segment by Country - United States : The United States is the largest country because of the increase in the demand for feed from livestock farmers and improved seed varieties of sorghum available in the country.

Fastest-growing Segment by Breeding Technology - Open Pollinated Varieties & Hybrid Derivatives : It is due to the low cost of seeds, high adoption to local conditions, availability of many varieties, and ease of seed production that are the factors driving the demand.

Fastest-growing Segment by Country - Iran : It is due to the wider adaptability of the crop and increased demand for sustainable food-grade sorghum as consumers are attracted to gluten-free, nutritious benefits.



Key Market Trends



Hybrids is the largest segment by Breeding Technology.



In 2022, hybrids held a major share of 66.3% of the global sorghum seed market. Open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives held a 33.7% share. The hybrid segment is estimated to grow by 48% in 2028 in terms of value. Hybrids contributed significantly to increased grain yields. Grain productivity increased by 40% in Asia.

Open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives of sorghum are estimated to increase by 16% during the forecast period due to the high cost of hybrid seeds. Nigeria holds the largest land under open-pollinated varieties and hybrid derivatives in Africa, accounting for about 20% of overall OPV acreage in Africa.

In the global hybrid sorghum seed market, only non-transgenic sorghum seeds are available. Non-transgenic sorghum seeds account for approximately 66% of the global wheat seed market. Non-transgenic sorghum seeds are estimated to grow, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

North America is the leading producer of hybrid sorghum. Hybrid varieties account for 81% of the sorghum grown in the region. The introduction of hybrid sorghum varieties is being driven by the rising export demand and the region’s growing population. The United States holds a major share in using hybrid varieties in North America, accounting for 98% of sorghum cultivated in the country.

Large-scale farmers do not use open-pollinated seed varieties, as they have lower yields, are more susceptible to disease, and need a lot of areas to grow compared to hybrid seeds. Thus, the hybrid segment is estimated to grow in the future because of the various benefits associated with hybrids.



North America is the largest segment by Region.



North America is the largest producer of sorghum in the world. The region accounts for 47% of the global sorghum seed market. In 2021, sorghum was the third-largest cereal grain grown in the United States, accounting for nearly 30% of all sorghum production worldwide. Sorghum cultivation is expected to increase by 16% during the forecast period because of the increased demand for various uses such as livestock feed and biofuel generation.

In Asia-Pacific, sorghum is one of the major cereal crops. The region accounted for 24.8% of the global sorghum seed market value in 2021. The acreages under sorghum cultivation were 7.1 million ha in 2020, which was 15.6% more than the previous year. China holds a major share of 21.8% in the global sorghum seed market.

In 2022, Brazil and Argentina accounted for 10% of the global sorghum seed market. The country’s government is providing financial support to sorghum growers to meet the domestic demand due to the increasing demand from China to import sorghum from Brazil and Argentina.

In 2021, Africa accounted for an 11.8% share value of the global sorghum seed market. It is estimated to grow by 19% in 2028. Ethiopia is the largest producer of sorghum in Africa, accounting for 25% of the African sorghum seed market.

France is a major sorghum grower and exporter, accounting for 42% of the market for sorghum seeds in Europe in 2021. This is because France’s cultivation area increased by almost 50% between 2017 and 2021.

The Middle East has a market share of 1.3% of the global sorghum seed market, which is comparatively very less despite the fact that the crop requires less water.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Sorghum Seed Market is fragmented, with the top five companies occupying 35.32%. The major players in this market are Advanta Seeds - UPL, Corteva Agriscience, Land O’Lakes, Inc., RAGT Semences and Royal Barenbrug Group (sorted alphabetically).



