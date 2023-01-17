Entry Level Mining Jobs Paying More Than $100k Up for Grabs as Companies Scramble for Staff

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Much like many industries across Australia, the mining sector is on a nationwide manhunt for people to fill positions from rigger jobs to FIFO chef jobs Perth-wide - and they're willing to provide impressive paycheques to the right applicants. Leading labour hire company Techforce explains how to take advantage as the industry expands.

According to Techforce, the Australian mining industry is set to grow in a major way over the next five to seven years. The sector is about to experience a plethora of new projects, which will create up to 100,000 vacancies. The sector's biggest issue at present, says the labour hire expert, is its shortage of labour.

Even without any experience in mining, chef jobs and other roles are aplenty in Western Australia. Positions such as FIFO bus operators, chef jobs, entry-level nippers, pit technicians and more are up for grabs - but the real carrot being dangled is the hefty paycheque successful applicants will receive in return.

Techforce reveals that these entry-level roles are, on average, paying between $100,000-$110,000 plus superannuation. Applicants don't need to have any experience in the mining industry - the only requirement is that they're willing to work hard. Employers are willing to pay for necessary licenses, medicals and training and are offering improved accommodation and lenient working options.

To capitalise on these once-in-a-lifetime offers, Techforce advises those interested to apply as soon as possible so they don't miss out. For more information and the latest updates on current vacancies, get in touch with Techforce today.

