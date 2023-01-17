United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the 2022 fourth quarter was $81.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $125.9 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.19 or 35%, from the fourth quarter a year ago, and was flat from the third quarter of 2022. On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.75 was up 17% from the year ago quarter. The primary drivers of the increased earnings in both periods were increased interest rates and organic loan growth, as well as the acquisition of Reliant Bancorp, Inc., which closed on January 1, 2022 and was not reflected in the year-ago quarter. United’s return on assets was 1.33%, or 1.35% on an operating basis. Return on equity was 10.9% and return on tangible common equity was 15.2%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 2.09% for the quarter. Highlights for the quarter include strong annualized loan growth of 12%, 19 basis points of net interest margin expansion and further improvement in the efficiency ratio to 47.95%, or 47.35% on an operating basis, which excludes the effect of merger-related and other charges.



Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We are pleased with our performance during this quarter and in 2022. In the quarter, our loan growth across all categories was strong and our net interest margin continued to benefit from increasing interest rates. As a result, we generated positive operating leverage, resulting in a new record efficiency ratio for us.” Harton continued, “On the strategic front, we continue to benefit from the acquisitions we have completed over the past few years. These new partnerships have expanded the company into exciting growth markets and have brought talented bankers to United. While not included in these quarterly results, we are excited that we have now completed the addition of Progress Financial Corporation to the United family on January 3, 2023. Progress has a talented team, exceptional leadership, and operates in great markets in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. I am very glad to welcome them to our team.”

The net interest margin increased by 19 basis points to 3.76% from the third quarter, while the average yield on interest-earning assets was up 49 basis points to 4.32% and United’s cost of deposits increased by 30 basis points to 0.49%. Net charge-offs increased to $6.6 million or 0.17% of average loans during the quarter, mainly driven by one C&I loan, and NPAs were up slightly from prior quarters to 18 basis points relative to total assets.

Mr. Harton concluded, “2023 will be another great year for United despite some changes in the environment. Deposit competition will continue to increase as depositors seek higher returns for their excess liquidity. Well publicized recession fears may drive increasing provision costs for the industry. We believe we are well prepared to navigate these conditions due to the strength of our balance sheet, and more importantly, the strength of our teams. In 2022, we further strengthened our Board of Directors, added new market leaders, new commercial bankers and new line-of-business leaders. We also expanded our service capabilities with new locations across our footprint. In closing, I would note that we are all very proud that in October, United was named one of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker for the sixth consecutive year. Everything begins with being a great place to work for great people. One of my goals for the year is to do an even better job of making sure we keep our company feeling small and connected as we continue to grow.”



2022 Financial Highlights:

Completed successful year with strong loan growth and historically high pre-credit profitability, and completed an acquisition in the high-growth Nashville, Tennessee MSA, which was a strategic priority

Full year EPS of $2.52, a decrease of 15% compared to 2021; full year operating EPS of $2.66, a decrease of 14% from 2021

Return on assets of 1.13%, or 1.19% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.80% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 9.5%

Return on tangible common equity of 14.0% on an operating basis

A provision for credit losses of $63.9 million compared to a release of provision of $37.6 million in 2021, with $18.3 million attributable to establishing an initial allowance for loans acquired in the first quarter in the Reliant acquisition

Strong loan growth of $3.6 billion or $1.3 billion excluding loans acquired from Reliant and PPP loans

Core transaction deposits were up $1.3 billion compared to 2021; excluding Reliant, 2022 core transaction deposits were down $819 million, or 5.7%, reflecting runoff following 2021’s pandemic-related deposit surge

Net interest margin of 3.38%, which was up 31 basis points from last year primarily due to increased interest rates

Noninterest income was down 12.7% primarily due to a decline in mortgage fees, as higher rates softened demand

The efficiency ratio of 52.3%, or 50.2% on an operating basis, was improved as the combination of higher rates and the achievement of merger-related efficiencies drove the ratio to record low levels

Net charge-offs remained low at just $9.7 million, or 0.07% of average total loans



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $81.5 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $125.9 million

EPS increased by 35% compared to fourth quarter 2021 on a GAAP basis and 17% on an operating basis; compared to third quarter 2022, EPS remained flat on a GAAP basis and on an operating basis

Return on assets of 1.33%, or 1.35% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 2.09% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 10.9%

Return on tangible common equity of 15.2% on an operating basis

A provision for credit losses of $19.8 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.04% of loans from 1.00% in the third quarter

Loan production of $1.5 billion, resulting in loan growth of 12%, annualized for the quarter

Core transaction deposits were down $915 million; or 22% annualized

Net interest margin of 3.76% was up 19 basis points from the third quarter, due to increased interest rates and loan growth

Mortgage closings of $253 million compared to $522 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $364 million compared to $695 million a year ago

Noninterest income was up $1.4 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by positive marks on certain investments and offset by lower mortgage fees

Noninterest expenses increased by $4.6 million compared to the third quarter on a GAAP basis and by $4.9 million on an operating basis, mostly due to lower deferred costs from lower mortgage loan volume and higher FDIC deposit insurance costs

Efficiency ratio of 48.0%, or 47.4% on an operating basis

Net charge-offs of $6.6 million, or 17 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 14 basis points from the net charge-offs experienced in the third quarter

Nonperforming assets of 0.18% of total assets, up 3 basis points compared to September 30, 2022

Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.22 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 10% year-over-year

After the end of the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Progress Financial Corporation and its banking subsidiary Progress Bank and Trust with $1.8 billion in assets on January 3, 2023; financial returns are expected to be within our desired thresholds

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Fourth

Quarter

2022-

2021

Change

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, YTD

2022-

2021

Change

Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2022 2021 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 240,831 $ 213,887 $ 187,378 $ 171,059 $ 143,768 $ 813,155 $ 578,794 Interest expense 30,943 14,113 8,475 7,267 6,213 60,798 29,760 Net interest revenue 209,888 199,774 178,903 163,792 137,555 53 % 752,357 549,034 37 % Provision for credit losses 19,831 15,392 5,604 23,086 (647 ) 63,913 (37,550 ) Noninterest income 33,354 31,922 33,458 38,973 37,177 (10 ) 137,707 157,818 (13 ) Total revenue 223,411 216,304 206,757 179,679 175,379 27 826,151 744,402 11 Noninterest expenses 117,329 112,755 120,790 119,275 109,156 7 470,149 396,639 19 Income before income tax expense 106,082 103,549 85,967 60,404 66,223 356,002 347,763 Income tax expense 24,632 22,388 19,125 12,385 14,204 78,530 77,962 Net income 81,450 81,161 66,842 48,019 52,019 277,472 269,801 Merger-related and other charges 1,470 1,746 7,143 9,016 9,912 19,375 13,970 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (323 ) (385 ) (1,575 ) (1,963 ) (2,265 ) (4,246 ) (3,174 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 82,597 $ 82,522 $ 72,410 $ 55,072 $ 59,666 38 $ 292,601 $ 280,597 4 Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 125,913 $ 118,941 $ 91,571 $ 83,490 $ 65,576 92 $ 419,915 $ 310,213 35 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.74 $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.43 $ 0.55 35 $ 2.52 $ 2.97 (15 ) Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.75 0.75 0.66 0.50 0.64 17 2.66 3.09 (14 ) Common stock cash dividends declared 0.22 0.22 0.21 0.21 0.20 10 0.86 0.78 10 Book value 24.38 23.78 23.96 24.38 23.63 3 24.38 23.63 3 Tangible book value (3) 17.13 16.52 16.68 17.08 18.42 (7 ) 17.13 18.42 (7 ) Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 10.86 % 11.02 % 9.31 % 6.80 % 9.32 % 9.54 % 13.14 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 11.01 11.21 10.10 7.83 10.74 10.07 13.68 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 15.20 15.60 14.20 11.00 13.93 14.04 17.33 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.33 1.32 1.08 0.78 0.96 1.13 1.37 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.35 1.34 1.17 0.89 1.10 1.19 1.42 Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5) 2.07 1.94 1.49 1.37 1.21 1.72 1.58 Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger related and other charges (1)(4)(5) 2.09 1.97 1.60 1.52 1.40 1.80 1.65 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.76 3.57 3.19 2.97 2.81 3.38 3.07 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 47.95 48.41 56.58 57.43 62.12 52.31 55.80 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 47.35 47.66 53.23 53.09 56.48 50.16 53.83 Equity to total assets 11.25 11.12 10.95 11.06 10.61 11.25 10.61 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 7.88 7.70 7.59 7.72 8.09 7.88 8.09 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 44,281 $ 35,511 $ 34,428 $ 40,816 $ 32,855 35 $ 44,281 $ 32,855 35 Allowance for credit losses - loans 159,357 148,502 136,925 132,805 102,532 55 159,357 102,532 55 Allowance for credit losses - total 180,520 167,300 153,042 146,369 113,524 59 180,520 113,524 59 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 6,611 1,134 (1,069 ) 2,978 248 9,654 38 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.04 % 1.00 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.87 % 1.04 % 0.87 % Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.18 1.12 1.05 1.02 0.97 1.18 0.97 Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.17 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.08 0.01 0.07 — NPAs to total assets 0.18 0.15 0.14 0.17 0.16 0.18 0.16 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 15,335 $ 14,882 $ 14,541 $ 14,316 $ 11,760 30 $ 15,335 $ 11,760 30 Investment securities 6,228 6,539 6,683 6,410 5,653 10 6,228 5,653 10 Total assets 24,009 23,688 24,213 24,374 20,947 15 24,009 20,947 15 Deposits 19,877 20,321 20,873 21,056 18,241 9 19,877 18,241 9 Shareholders’ equity 2,701 2,635 2,651 2,695 2,222 22 2,701 2,222 22 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 106,223 106,163 106,034 106,025 89,350 19 106,223 89,350 19

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2022 2021 Noninterest expense reconciliation Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 117,329 $ 112,755 $ 120,790 $ 119,275 $ 109,156 $ 470,149 $ 396,639 Merger-related and other charges (1,470 ) (1,746 ) (7,143 ) (9,016 ) (9,912 ) (19,375 ) (13,970 ) Expenses - operating $ 115,859 $ 111,009 $ 113,647 $ 110,259 $ 99,244 $ 450,774 $ 382,669 Net income to operating income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 81,450 $ 81,161 $ 66,842 $ 48,019 $ 52,019 $ 277,472 $ 269,801 Merger-related and other charges 1,470 1,746 7,143 9,016 9,912 19,375 13,970 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (323 ) (385 ) (1,575 ) (1,963 ) (2,265 ) (4,246 ) (3,174 ) Net income - operating $ 82,597 $ 82,522 $ 72,410 $ 55,072 $ 59,666 $ 292,601 $ 280,597 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 81,450 $ 81,161 $ 66,842 $ 48,019 $ 52,019 $ 277,472 $ 269,801 Income tax expense 24,632 22,388 19,125 12,385 14,204 78,530 77,962 Provision for credit losses 19,831 15,392 5,604 23,086 (647 ) 63,913 (37,550 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 125,913 $ 118,941 $ 91,571 $ 83,490 $ 65,576 $ 419,915 $ 310,213 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.74 $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 0.43 $ 0.55 $ 2.52 $ 2.97 Merger-related and other charges 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.07 0.09 0.14 0.12 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 0.66 $ 0.50 $ 0.64 $ 2.66 $ 3.09 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 24.38 $ 23.78 $ 23.96 $ 24.38 $ 23.63 $ 24.38 $ 23.63 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (7.25 ) (7.26 ) (7.28 ) (7.30 ) (5.21 ) (7.25 ) (5.21 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 17.13 $ 16.52 $ 16.68 $ 17.08 $ 18.42 $ 17.13 $ 18.42 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 10.86 % 11.02 % 9.31 % 6.80 % 9.32 % 9.54 % 13.14 % Merger-related and other charges 0.15 0.19 0.79 1.03 1.42 0.53 0.54 Return on common equity - operating 11.01 11.21 10.10 7.83 10.74 10.07 13.68 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 4.19 4.39 4.10 3.17 3.19 3.97 3.65 Return on tangible common equity - operating 15.20 % 15.60 % 14.20 % 11.00 % 13.93 % 14.04 % 17.33 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.08 % 0.78 % 0.96 % 1.13 % 1.37 % Merger-related and other charges 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.11 0.14 0.06 0.05 Return on assets - operating 1.35 % 1.34 % 1.17 % 0.89 % 1.10 % 1.19 % 1.42 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.08 % 0.78 % 0.96 % 1.13 % 1.37 % Income tax expense 0.41 0.37 0.32 0.20 0.26 0.32 0.40 Provision for credit losses 0.33 0.25 0.09 0.39 (0.01 ) 0.27 (0.19 ) Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision 2.07 1.94 1.49 1.37 1.21 1.72 1.58 Merger-related and other charges 0.02 0.03 0.11 0.15 0.19 0.08 0.07 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 2.09 % 1.97 % 1.60 % 1.52 % 1.40 % 1.80 % 1.65 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 47.95 % 48.41 % 56.58 % 57.43 % 62.12 % 52.31 % 55.80 % Merger-related and other charges (0.60 ) (0.75 ) (3.35 ) (4.34 ) (5.64 ) (2.15 ) (1.97 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 47.35 % 47.66 % 53.23 % 53.09 % 56.48 % 50.16 % 53.83 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.25 % 11.12 % 10.95 % 11.06 % 10.61 % 11.25 % 10.61 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.97 ) (3.01 ) (2.96 ) (2.94 ) (2.06 ) (2.97 ) (2.06 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.40 ) (0.41 ) (0.40 ) (0.40 ) (0.46 ) (0.40 ) (0.46 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.88 % 7.70 % 7.59 % 7.72 % 8.09 % 7.88 % 8.09 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End (in millions) 2022 2021 Linked

Quarter

Change

Year over

Year

Change

Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 2,735 $ 2,700 $ 2,681 $ 2,638 $ 2,322 $ 35 $ 413 Income producing commercial RE 3,262 3,299 3,273 3,328 2,601 (37 ) 661 Commercial & industrial 2,251 2,236 2,243 2,302 1,822 15 429 Paycheck protection program 1 2 10 34 88 (1 ) (87 ) Commercial construction 1,598 1,514 1,514 1,482 1,015 84 583 Equipment financing 1,374 1,281 1,211 1,148 1,083 93 291 Total commercial 11,221 11,032 10,932 10,932 8,931 189 2,290 Residential mortgage 2,355 2,149 1,997 1,826 1,638 206 717 Home equity lines of credit 850 832 801 778 694 18 156 Residential construction 443 423 381 368 359 20 84 Manufactured housing 317 301 287 269 — 16 317 Consumer 149 145 143 143 138 4 11 Total loans $ 15,335 $ 14,882 $ 14,541 $ 14,316 $ 11,760 $ 453 $ 3,575 LOANS BY STATE Georgia $ 4,051 $ 4,003 $ 3,960 $ 3,879 $ 3,778 $ 48 $ 273 South Carolina 2,587 2,516 2,377 2,323 2,235 71 352 North Carolina 2,186 2,117 2,006 1,879 1,895 69 291 Tennessee 2,507 2,536 2,621 2,661 373 (29 ) 2,134 Florida 1,308 1,259 1,235 1,208 1,148 49 160 Commercial Banking Solutions 2,696 2,451 2,342 2,366 2,331 245 365 Total loans $ 15,335 $ 14,882 $ 14,541 $ 14,316 $ 11,760 $ 453 $ 3,575





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End (in millions) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 2,735 $ 2,322 $ 2,090 $ 1,720 $ 1,648 Income producing commercial RE 3,262 2,601 2,541 2,008 1,812 Commercial & industrial 2,251 1,822 1,853 1,221 1,278 Paycheck protection program 1 88 646 — — Commercial construction 1,598 1,015 967 976 796 Equipment financing 1,374 1,083 864 745 565 Total commercial 11,221 8,931 8,961 6,670 6,099 Residential mortgage 2,355 1,638 1,285 1,118 1,049 Home equity lines of credit 850 694 697 661 694 Residential construction 443 359 281 236 211 Manufactured housing 317 — — — — Consumer 149 138 147 128 330 Total loans $ 15,335 $ 11,760 $ 11,371 $ 8,813 $ 8,383 LOANS BY STATE Georgia $ 4,051 $ 3,778 $ 3,685 $ 3,606 $ 3,323 South Carolina 2,587 2,235 1,947 1,708 1,645 North Carolina 2,186 1,895 1,281 1,156 1,072 Tennessee 2,507 373 415 421 477 Florida 1,308 1,148 1,435 — — Commercial Banking Solutions 2,696 2,331 2,608 1,922 1,658 Indirect auto — — — — 208 Total loans $ 15,335 $ 11,760 $ 11,371 $ 8,813 $ 8,383





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality (in thousands) 2022 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 523 $ 877 $ 1,876 Income producing RE 3,885 2,663 7,074 Commercial & industrial 14,470 11,108 4,548 Commercial construction 133 150 208 Equipment financing 5,438 3,198 3,249 Total commercial 24,449 17,996 16,955 Residential mortgage 10,919 10,424 12,228 Home equity lines of credit 1,888 1,151 933 Residential construction 405 104 198 Manufactured housing 6,518 4,187 2,804 Consumer 53 17 25 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 44,232 33,879 33,143 Nonaccrual loans HFS — 316 317 OREO and repossessed assets 49 1,316 968 Total NPAs $ 44,281 $ 35,511 $ 34,428





2022 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average Loans(1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average Loans(1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average Loans(1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ (130 ) (0.02 )% $ (90 ) (0.01 )% $ (1,496 ) (0.23 )% Income producing RE (113 ) (0.01 ) 176 0.02 (116 ) (0.01 ) Commercial & industrial 4,577 0.81 (744 ) (0.13 ) (302 ) (0.05 ) Commercial construction (77 ) (0.02 ) 10 — (144 ) (0.04 ) Equipment financing 1,658 0.50 1,121 0.36 907 0.31 Total commercial 5,915 0.21 473 0.02 (1,151 ) (0.04 ) Residential mortgage (33 ) (0.01 ) (66 ) (0.01 ) (51 ) (0.01 ) Home equity lines of credit (89 ) (0.04 ) (102 ) (0.05 ) (346 ) (0.18 ) Residential construction (23 ) (0.02 ) (109 ) (0.11 ) (76 ) (0.08 ) Manufactured housing 246 0.32 220 0.30 135 0.20 Consumer 595 1.61 718 1.98 420 1.18 Total $ 6,611 0.17 $ 1,134 0.03 $ (1,069 ) (0.03 ) (1) Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 195,771 $ 144,244 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 316,082 2,147,266 Federal funds and other short-term investments 135,000 27,000 Cash and cash equivalents 646,853 2,318,510 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,614,333 4,496,824 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,191,073 and $1,148,804, respectively) 2,613,648 1,156,098 Loans held for sale at fair value 13,600 44,109 Loans and leases held for investment 15,334,627 11,760,346 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (159,357 ) (102,532 ) Loans and leases, net 15,175,270 11,657,814 Premises and equipment, net 298,456 245,296 Bank owned life insurance 299,297 217,713 Accrued interest receivable 72,807 42,999 Net deferred tax asset 129,313 41,322 Derivative financial instruments 50,636 42,480 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 779,248 472,407 Other assets 315,423 211,199 Total assets $ 24,008,884 $ 20,946,771 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 7,643,081 $ 6,956,981 NOW and interest-bearing demand 4,350,878 4,252,209 Money market 4,510,680 4,183,354 Savings 1,456,337 1,215,779 Time 1,781,482 1,442,498 Brokered 134,049 190,358 Total deposits 19,876,507 18,241,179 Short-term borrowings 158,933 — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 550,000 — Long-term debt 324,663 247,360 Derivative financial instruments 99,543 25,145 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 298,564 210,842 Total liabilities 21,308,210 18,724,526 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation

preference; 4,000 shares issued and outstanding 96,422 96,422 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 106,222,758 and 89,349,826 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 106,223 89,350 Common stock issuable; 607,128 and 595,705 shares, respectively 12,307 11,288 Capital surplus 2,306,366 1,721,007 Retained earnings 508,844 330,654 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (329,488 ) (26,476 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,700,674 2,222,245 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 24,008,884 $ 20,946,771





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 197,330 $ 123,473 $ 673,402 $ 505,734 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,561, 2,293, $10,323 and $8,978 40,781 19,442 131,824 70,972 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 2,720 853 7,929 2,088 Total interest revenue 240,831 143,768 813,155 578,794 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 9,688 1,310 17,312 5,468 Money market 11,244 1,102 18,274 5,380 Savings 356 60 693 217 Time 3,498 392 5,820 3,780 Deposits 24,786 2,864 42,099 14,845 Short-term borrowings 480 — 507 — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,424 1 1,424 3 Long-term debt 4,253 3,348 16,768 14,912 Total interest expense 30,943 6,213 60,798 29,760 Net interest revenue 209,888 137,555 752,357 549,034 Provision for credit losses 19,831 (647 ) 63,913 (37,550 ) Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 190,057 138,202 688,444 586,584 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 9,519 8,613 38,163 33,868 Mortgage loan gains and related fees 3,104 10,910 32,524 58,446 Wealth management fees 5,835 6,117 23,594 18,998 Gains from other loan sales, net 1,504 3,761 10,730 11,267 Other lending and loan servicing fees 2,487 2,357 10,005 9,427 Securities (losses) gains, net (184 ) 42 (3,872 ) 83 Other 11,089 5,377 26,563 25,729 Total noninterest income 33,354 37,177 137,707 157,818 Total revenue 223,411 175,379 826,151 744,402 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 68,143 60,986 276,205 241,443 Occupancy 8,866 7,489 36,247 28,619 Communications and equipment 10,516 7,850 38,234 29,829 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 3,098 1,878 9,894 7,398 Professional fees 5,496 6,080 20,166 20,589 Lending and loan servicing expense 1,604 2,351 9,350 10,859 Outside services - electronic banking 3,954 2,670 12,583 9,481 Postage, printing and supplies 2,441 1,939 8,749 7,110 Advertising and public relations 2,052 1,760 8,384 5,910 Amortization of intangibles 1,619 1,103 6,826 4,045 Merger-related and other charges 1,470 9,912 19,375 13,970 Other 8,070 5,138 24,136 17,386 Total noninterest expenses 117,329 109,156 470,149 396,639 Net income before income taxes 106,082 66,223 356,002 347,763 Income tax expense 24,632 14,204 78,530 77,962 Net income $ 81,450 $ 52,019 $ 277,472 $ 269,801 Preferred stock dividends 1,718 1,718 6,875 6,875 Earnings allocated to participating securities 461 317 1,462 1,657 Net income available to common shareholders $ 79,271 $ 49,984 $ 269,135 $ 261,269 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.56 $ 2.52 $ 2.97 Diluted 0.74 0.55 2.52 2.97 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 106,795 89,916 106,661 87,940 Diluted 106,916 90,089 106,778 88,097





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) 2022 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 15,002,836 $ 197,502 5.22 % $ 11,689,412 $ 123,250 4.18 % Taxable securities (3) 6,325,165 38,220 2.42 5,156,563 17,149 1.33 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 490,838 3,440 2.80 387,638 3,080 3.18 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 453,090 2,912 2.55 2,308,241 1,322 0.23 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 22,271,929 242,074 4.32 19,541,854 144,801 2.94 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (152,551 ) (103,167 ) Cash and due from banks 217,873 141,967 Premises and equipment 297,523 245,869 Other assets (3) 1,166,424 1,036,760 Total assets $ 23,801,198 $ 20,863,283 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 4,385,916 9,688 0.88 $ 4,080,621 1,310 0.13 Money market 4,628,585 11,244 0.96 4,323,851 1,102 0.10 Savings 1,480,908 356 0.10 1,187,134 60 0.02 Time 1,708,311 3,143 0.73 1,461,231 567 0.15 Brokered time deposits 51,258 355 2.75 65,556 (175 ) (1.06 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 12,254,978 24,786 0.80 11,118,393 2,864 0.10 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 47,487 480 4.01 51 — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 135,000 1,424 4.18 1,426 1 0.28 Long-term debt 324,590 4,253 5.20 247,251 3,348 5.37 Total borrowed funds 507,077 6,157 4.82 248,728 3,349 5.34 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,762,055 30,943 0.96 11,367,121 6,213 0.22 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,993,816 6,918,279 Other liabilities 383,270 354,665 Total liabilities 21,139,141 18,640,065 Shareholders’ equity 2,662,057 2,223,218 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 23,801,198 $ 20,863,283 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 211,131 $ 138,588 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.36 % 2.72 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.76 % 2.81 %





(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Unrealized gains and losses, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $454 million in 2022 and $1.64 million in 2021 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) 2022 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 14,571,746 $ 673,491 4.62 % $ 11,485,876 $ 504,015 4.39 % Taxable securities (3) 6,284,603 121,501 1.93 4,446,712 61,994 1.39 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 496,327 13,865 2.79 382,915 12,059 3.15 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 1,065,057 9,104 0.85 1,680,151 4,784 0.28 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 22,417,733 817,961 3.65 17,995,654 582,852 3.24 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (135,144 ) (121,586 ) Cash and due from banks 204,852 139,728 Premises and equipment 288,044 230,276 Other assets (3) 1,275,263 1,013,956 Total assets $ 24,050,748 $ 19,258,028 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 4,486,263 17,312 0.39 $ 3,610,601 5,468 0.15 Money market 4,900,667 18,274 0.37 3,972,358 5,380 0.14 Savings 1,482,599 693 0.05 1,095,071 217 0.02 Time 1,693,307 5,152 0.30 1,529,072 3,663 0.24 Brokered time deposits 61,636 668 1.08 67,230 117 0.17 Total interest-bearing deposits 12,624,472 42,099 0.33 10,274,332 14,845 0.14 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 13,004 507 3.90 44 — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 34,027 1,424 4.18 1,195 3 0.25 Long-term debt 323,102 16,768 5.19 276,492 14,912 5.39 Total borrowed funds 370,133 18,699 5.05 277,731 14,915 5.37 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,994,605 60,798 0.47 10,552,063 29,760 0.28 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,967,321 6,276,094 Other liabilities 377,221 322,566 Total liabilities 21,339,147 17,150,723 Shareholders’ equity 2,711,601 2,107,305 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 24,050,748 $ 19,258,028 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 757,163 $ 553,092 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 3.18 % 2.96 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.38 % 3.07 %





(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Unrealized gains and losses, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $277 million in 2022 and pretax unrealized gains of $28.7 million in 2021 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

