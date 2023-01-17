Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.37 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.8%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, The Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Size to grow from USD 786.9 million in 2021 to USD 5375.33 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period. The 3D printing plastics market has grown due to the increase in technological advancements and the use of 3D printing plastic in various end-user industries. There are advancements in new technologies to help ease the 3D printing plastics experience people, which is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Insights

On credit portfolios, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and businesses in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to reevaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.





The plastics segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the type, the 3D printing plastics market is categorized into ceramic, plastics, metals and others. The plastics segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Plastic market growth will be fueled by increasing demand for 3D printing technology and high-performance materials from aerospace, automotive, and military industries.

The filament segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the form, the 3D printing plastics market opportunities is categorized into. Powder, filament and liquid. The filament segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Filaments' unique properties and high melting temperatures, as well as their use in props, fixtures, toys, assembly components, and educational models, have mostly led to the rapid growth of this market segment.

The prototyping segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the 3D printing plastics market growth is categorized into R&D, prototyping and manufacturing. The prototyping segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. 3D printing plastics are typically used for prototyping to show off the appearance of the finished 3D-printed object.

The healthcare segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the 3D printing plastics industry is categorized into healthcare, automotive, consumer goods, aerospace & defence and others. The healthcare segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. As diseases such as vascular and osteoarthritis increase, 3D-printed plastics are becoming increasingly desirable for medical applications.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 5375.33 million CAGR 23.8% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Segments Covered By Type, By Form, By Application, By End-User, By Region Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors HP Inc., SABIC, Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Royal DSM N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Stratasys Ltd., GE Additive, BASF SE, Solvay, Materialise NV, Arkema, 3D Systems Inc., American Elements, Hoganas AB.

North America is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022.

The Global 3D Printing Plastics Market Trends has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market. Market growth is primarily driven by mature markets and the region's technologically advanced 3D printing industry. Asia Pacific to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global 3D printing plastics market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Type

Ceramic

Plastics

Metals

Others

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Form

Powder

Filament

Liquid

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market, By Application

R&D

Prototyping

Manufacturing

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market, By End-User

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Défense

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

List of Key Market Players:

HP Inc.

SABIC

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Royal DSM N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Stratasys Ltd.

GE Additive

BASF SE





Market News

