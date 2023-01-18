Overview of Bigbank AS loan and deposit portfolio as of end of 2022

English Estonian

Deposits grew by 52% year on year

Bigbank’s total deposit portfolio as at the end of 2022 amounted to 1,367.8 million euros, 52% up on a year earlier. At the end of 2021, deposits totalled 898.3 million euros.

Savings deposits, which accounted for 621.8 million euros of total deposits at the year-end, grew by 82% compared with a year earlier (341.2 million euros at the end of 2021). Term deposits, which amounted to 746 million euros at the end of 2022, grew by 34% year on year (557.1 million euros at the end of 2021).

Loan portfolio grew by 50% year on year

The gross portfolio of loans issued by Bigbank stood at 1,356.8 million euros at the end of 2022, reflecting 50% growth on a year earlier (903.9 million euros at the end of 2021). Loans to individuals and corporate customers accounted for 66% and 34% of the total loan portfolio, respectively.

Loans to individuals

Bigbank’s loans to individuals, including home loans, totalled 884.1 million euros at the end of 2022, 31% up on the previous year (675.7 million euros at the end of 2021). The home loan portfolio showed particularly rapid growth, rising to 224.7 million euros by the end of 2022 (71.9 million euros at the end of 2021). Compared with a year earlier, home loans grew more than threefold.

Loans to legal entities

Business loans issued by the corporate banking business line that operates in all three Baltic countries amounted to 472.7 million euros at the end of 2022. Gross portfolio of business loans and leases issued in the Baltics grew by 244.5 million euros during the year, i.e. 107% (228.2 million euros at the end of 2021).

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products in the form of cross-border services also in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total assets exceed 1.5 billion euros.



Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee