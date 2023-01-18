Proactive news headlines including Perseus Mining, Terra Uranium, Sunstone Metals and Legacy Minerals

Sydney, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Perseus Mining Ltd (ASX:PRU, TSX:PRU, OTC:PMNXF) continues to showcase the potential of its Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire with ongoing drilling returning high-grade gold results from the CMA Northwest and CMA North targets. Click here

Terra Uranium Ltd (ASX:T92) has begun fieldwork focused on the discovery of major uranium deposits under deep cover in its maiden exploration program in Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Click here

Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has unearthed a well-mineralised gold-copper porphyry system during drilling at Limon target within the Bramaderos Project in southern Ecuador. Click here

Legacy Minerals Ltd (ASX:LGM) has kicked off a 1,600-metre diamond drilling program at Bauloora Project in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales, exploring a 2-kilometre-long gold-bearing vein dubbed Mee Mar. Click here

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) has potential financing support on the horizon for its Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP) in Western Australia in the form of a letter of interest (LoI) from Denmark’s export credit agency EKF. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has launched a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to $19.2 million which will underpin the next phase of growth at the 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has achieved an interim milestone for the PsiGAD1 clinical trial assessing the effect of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of generalised anxiety disorder (GAD), having completed primary endpoint assessments for 29 patients. Click here

Xantippe Resources Ltd (ASX:XTC, OTC:XTCPF) has extended its share purchase plan closing date to Friday, February 10. Click here

SRJ Technologies Group PLC has landed another contract win with a leading floating production and storage offloading (FPSO) unit operator in West Africa. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd, the company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, has completed the acquisition of WePlay Media Holdings LLC. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has received assay results from three diamond drill holes that form part of an exploration program at the Barbwire Terrace Project joint venture southeast of Broome in Western Australia. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has demonstrated the high rare earth element (REE) prospectivity of its Lockier shear projects in the Gascoyne Mineral Field of Western Australia, adding multiple new targets and extending the second mineralised corridor in the region to 30 kilometres of strike. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has successfully completed the multi-stage hydraulic stimulation at the high-impact Wolf Pack 36-25-1S-4W SXH 2 Well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) of Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

