World Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market Research Report 2022-2035: Current Market Landscape and Future Potential Over the Next Decade

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market, 2022-2035: Distribution by Type of Product Formulation, Scale of Operation, End User Industry, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 'Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market, 2022-2035' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the liposome development and manufacturing services market, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in providing liposome development and manufacturing services.

Around 90% of the drug candidates in the current development pipeline and close to 40% of marketed pharmacological products, have concerns related to solubility and / or permeability. Therefore, players engaged in the pharmaceutical industry are actively trying to identify ways to improve / augment physiochemical properties and drug-like behavior of pharmacological products.

Amidst other alternatives, liposomes (which improve permeability across biological membranes), have garnered the attention of drug developers. Liposomes are small artificial vesicles that have the ability to encapsulate, deliver and release low-soluble drugs and small molecules to a specific site in the body.

One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and the future growth potential associated with the liposome development and manufacturing services market, over the coming years. We have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035.

Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of product formulation (therapeutic and nutraceutical), scale of operation (discovery / research, preclinical, clinical and commercial), end user industry (pharmaceutical and biotechnology, cosmetics, food, agricultural, academic and other industries), key geographical regions.

Over time, various research studies have demonstrated the potential of liposomes in disease diagnosis and drug delivery applications, owing to their ability to self-assemble, carry large drug payloads, act as biomarkers for various diseases and transport important functional elements. Given the various benefits, liposomes have gained significant interest in the biopharmaceutical industry, which is anticipated to increase their demand in future.

However, the liposome development and liposome manufacturing is associated with several challenges, including complex manufacturing processes, huge capital investments, inadequate clinical grade production and GMP compliant industrial scale-up, lack of facilities with necessary infrastructure, as well as concerns related to storage and stability.

Therefore, considering the aforementioned challenges, a number of pharmaceutical companies have demonstrated the preference to outsource their respective liposome development and liposome manufacturing operations to specialized service providers.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A general overview of liposomes, along with information on the formation and classification of liposomes. Further, the chapter also lays emphasis on liposome as a drug delivery system, liposomal drug delivery platforms and therapeutic applications of liposomes in drug delivery.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of liposome development and manufacturing service providers, based on several relevant parameters.

Elaborate profiles of the prominent (shortlisted based on a proprietary criterion) players offering liposome development and manufacturing services, across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies related to liposomes, highlighting prevalent trends across different parameters, such as trial registration year, trial status, trial registration year and patients enrolled, trial phase, type of sponsor / collaborator, study design, leading players (in terms of number of trials conducted), disease indication(s), popular therapeutic areas, type of treatment, emerging focus areas and regional distribution of trials (in terms of number of trials conducted and trial status).

A detailed review of more than 6,000 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on liposomes, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of publication, application area(s), and emerging focus areas. The chapter also highlights the top journals (in terms of number of publications and impact factor).

An insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for liposomes, since 2017, taking into consideration various relevant parameters.

An in-depth analysis of recent events (webinars / conferences / seminars / workshops / symposiums / summits) that were organized for stakeholders in this domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of event, event platform, type of event, geography, evolutionary trends in event agenda, most active event organizers, active industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of events that each company participated in), seniority level of event speakers, affiliated department of event speakers, most active speakers (in terms of number of events) and a geographical mapping of upcoming events.

An insightful outsourcing: go / no-go framework analysis, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by liposome developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to Liposomes

3.3. Formation of Liposomes

3.4. Classification of Liposomes

3.5. Liposome as a Drug Delivery System

3.5.1. Liposomal Drug Delivery Platforms

3.5.2. Therapeutic Applications of Liposomes in Drug Delivery

3.6. Methods for Liposome Preparation

3.7. Post-Preparation Treatments

3.7.1. Freeze-Thawing

3.7.2. Freeze-Drying

3.8. Liposome Analysis and Characterization

3.9. Pharmaceutical and Industrial Applications of Liposomes

3.9.1. Drug Delivery

3.9.2. Gene Delivery

3.9.3. Vaccine Delivery

3.9.4. Cancer Therapy

3.9.5. Agricultural Industry

3.9.6. Cosmetics

3.9.7. Food Industry

3.10. Challenges in Liposome Development and Manufacturing

3.11. Need for Outsourcing of Liposome Development and Manufacturing

3.12. Future Perspectives

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: LIPOSOME DEVELOPMENT AND LIPOSOME MANUFACTURING SERVICE PROVIDERS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Service Providers Landscape

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Key Players Based in North America

5.2.1. Baxter BioPharma Solutions

5.2.2. Charles River Laboratories

5.3. Key Players Based in Europe

5.3.1. Evonik

5.3.2. Fresenius Kabi

5.3.3. GEA

5.3.4. Intertek

5.3.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.4. Key Players Based in Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Fujifilm

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. Liposomes: Clinical Trial Analysis

7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Liposomes: Recent Publications

8. PATENT ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Scope and Methodology

8.3. Liposomes: Patent Analysis

8.4. Liposomes: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

8.5. Liposomes: Patent Valuation Analysis

8.6. Leading Patents: Analysis by Number of Citations

9. GLOBAL EVENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing: Global Events Analysis

9.4. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing: Speaker Analysis

9.5. Geographical Mapping of Upcoming Events

9.6. Concluding Remarks

10. OUTSOURCING: GO / NO-GO FRAMEWORK

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework

10.3. Liposome-based Therapeutic Developers Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework

10.3.1. Key Parameters and Assumptions

10.3.2. Methodology

10.3.3. Results and Interpretations

10.3.3.1. Very Small Companies

10.3.3.2. Small Companies

10.3.3.3. Mid-Sized Companies

10.3.3.4. Large Companies

10.3.3.5. Very Large Companies

11. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Global Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market, 2022-2035

11.3.1. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market: Distribution by Type of Product Formulation, 2022 and 2035

11.3.2. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market: Distribution by Scale of Operation, 2022 and 2035

11.3.3. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market: Distribution by End User Industry, 2022 and 2035

11.3.4. Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2022 and 2035

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvpzf0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.