Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2022

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2022



Copenhagen, DENMARK

Ress Life Investments A/S
Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv
DK-1057 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
resslifeinvestments.com
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 18 January 2023

Corporate Announcement 04/2023

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2022

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the PRIIPS KIID documentation available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.


As per 30 December 2022, the number of life insurance policies owned is 532. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1.44 billion.
During 2022, 20 policies paid out a total amount of 68.35 million US dollars.

Portfolio composition as of 2022-12-30

Top 10 CarriersWeight % of portfolio value
John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA20.2%
Lincoln National Life Insurance Company15.2%
Equitable Life Insurance Company5.7%
Transamerica Life Insurance Company4.6%
Brighthouse Life Insurance Company3.8%
C.M. Life Insurance Company3.7%
American General Life Insurance Company3.6%
Pacific Life Insurance Company3.1%
Pruco Life Insurance Company Inc3.1%
Protective Life Insurance Company2.9%


Carrier RatingWeight % of face value
A++11.1%
A+43.9%
A39.2%
A-1.3%
B++3.1%
B+0.0%
B0.0%
B-0.6%
C++0.8%


Top 10 StatesWeight % of face value 
FL14.2%
CA13.8%
NY6.5%
AZ6.3%
OH5.7%
TX5.7%
PA5.6%
MA3.5%
NJ3.4%
GA3.0%


Face GroupWeight % of face value  
100,000-250,0000.4%
250,001-500,0002.2%
500,001-1,000,0009.1%
1,000,001-2,000,00012.4%
2,000,001-3,000,00010.0%
3,000,001-5,000,00021.8%
5,000,001-10,000,00029.8%
10,000,001-15,000,0004.3%
15,000,001-10.0%


Age GroupWeight % of face value
< 658.9%
65 – 6911.9%
70 – 7421.1%
75 – 7919.0%
80 – 8415.0%
85 – 8912.8%
90 – 949.5%
95 <1.9%


GenderWeight % of face value
Female15.2%
Male61.8%
Joint23.0%

