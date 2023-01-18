Global Omega 3 Ingredients Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omega 3 Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global omega 3 ingredients market size reached US$ 2.34 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.63 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.05% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Omega 3 ingredients are naturally occurring polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) and nutrients that are imperative for optimal human health. They are widely found in fish, flaxseed, and dietary supplements, such as algal, krill refine tuna, and fish oil. Alpha-linoleic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are some common ingredient types.

Omega 3 ingredients help structure the cell walls, provide energy, and maintain the optimum functioning of the heart, blood vessels, lungs, immune system, and endocrine systems. As a result, they find extensive applications in dietary supplements, infant formulas, clinical nutrition, pet food and feed, and functional foods and beverages.



Omega 3 Ingredients Market Trends:



Rising cases of obesity and heart-related issues across the globe are majorly driving the growth of the market. Omega 3 ingredients are widely used for treating chronic diseases, such as severe hypertriglyceridemia. Additionally, the increasing consumer preference towards high-quality supplement products due to hectic lifestyles and busy schedules is favoring the market growth.

In line with this, the widespread adoption of dietary supplements comprising omega-3 fatty acids to maintain overall wellness and health is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, manufacturers are widely incorporating advanced technologies in the formulation of omega-3 ingredients to remove environmental pollutants, prevent oxidization, and provide high-temperature resistance, which is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Moreover, increasing product utilization in cosmetics, sun care, hair care, personal care, and colored products to achieve balanced hydration, regulate the skin's oil production, subdue breakouts, minimize signs of aging, and soothe irritated or dermatitis skin are propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the rising product adoption in pet and animal feed and the implementation of various government entities regarding nutritional claims of omega-3 in food products, are supporting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aker BioMarine ASA, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Cellana Inc., Clover Corporation Limited, Corbion N.V., Croda International Plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Omega Protein Corporation (Cooke Inc.), Pelagia AS, Pharma Marine AS and Polaris.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global omega 3 ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global omega 3 ingredients market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global omega 3 ingredients market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Omega 3 Ingredients Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Source

7.1 Marine Source

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Plant Source

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Supplements and Functional Foods

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Infant Formula

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Animal Feed

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Aker BioMarine ASA

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 BASF SE

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Cargill Incorporated

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Cellana Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Clover Corporation Limited

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Corbion N.V.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Croda International Plc

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Omega Protein Corporation (Cooke Inc.)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Pelagia AS

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Pharma Marine AS

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Polaris

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

