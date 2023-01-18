$109.7 Billion Worldwide Secure Logistics Industry to 2027: Featuring GardaWorld, Lemuir, Loomis and Maltacourt Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global secure logistics market size reached US$ 72.22 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 109.79 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.23% during 2021-2027.



Secure logistics refers to a comprehensive security system used for safeguarding warehouses, storage and manufacturing units. It offers remote monitoring of the entire supply chain process with minimal disruptions to improve the overall efficiency of the organization.

It consists of high-security infrastructure with centrally located storage facilities that provide flexible access through multiple locations and long-term and in-transit solutions to manage high-value commodities. As a result, it is deployed across industries for the supervision of assets, project management, cost estimation, procurement, issuance, inventory management and logistics management.



Secure Logistics Market Trends:



The increasing utilization of transportation management systems (TMS) across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The TMS utilizes secure logistics to process shipments and maintain transparency of operations.

Furthermore, the growing demand for precious metals and diamonds for jewelry and other applications is providing a thrust to the market growth. Security logistics is used for the monitoring of consignments with tracking codes and providing customer support in case of any unprecedented delays.

In line with this, significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry, in confluence with increasing digitization across various other industries, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Banking in both the emerging and developed economies is a highly protected sector that requires constant supervision on monetary and virtual deposits and domestic and foreign transactions. Secure logistics are used for effective wealth management, regulation of cash circulation and personal and retail banking.

Other factors, including the widespread adoption of outsourced security services, along with an increasing preference for digital payment methods across industries, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allied Universal (Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec), Brink's Company, GardaWorld Corporation, Lemuir Group, Loomis, Maltacourt Ltd, PlanITROI Inc, Prosegur Cash (Prosegur Compania de Seguridad, S.A), Secure Logistics LLC., Securitas AB, Serco Group plc and SIS Group Enterprise.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global secure logistics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global secure logistics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global secure logistics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion72.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion109.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Secure Logistics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Static

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Mobile

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service Type

7.1 Cash Services

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Security Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Cash Management

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Diamonds

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Jewelry and Precious Metal

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Manufacturing

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Financial Institutions

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Retailers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Government

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Allied Universal (Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec)

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Brink's Company

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 GardaWorld Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Lemuir Group

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Loomis

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Maltacourt Ltd

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7 PlanITROI Inc

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Prosegur Cash (Prosegur Compania de Seguridad, S.A)

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Secure Logistics LLC.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Securitas AB

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Serco Group plc

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 SIS Group Enterprise

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials



