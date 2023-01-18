At 13.41% CAGR, Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market Size to Hit USD 316 Billion by 2030 | Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Industry Trends, Share, Demand Analysis & Forecast Report by FnF

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics & Personal Care), By Technology (Track & Trace Packaging Technology and Authentication Packaging Technology), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 9.21 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 13.41% and is anticipated to reach over USD 316 billion by 2030.”

The report analyzes the anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market.

Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market Overview:

The pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry is highly sensitive to counterfeiting and is one of the most targeted industries in terms of manufacturing & selling fake products. There are various reasons that influence the increasing number of cases related to counterfeit products. Some of them include the absence of strict rules & regulations surrounding the sale or production of such products, and a lack of awareness and infrastructure to check and maintain product authenticity.

In regions that are not politically or economically stable, and the law & order of the region does not have the necessary control, it is easy to build fake product manufacturing facilities and sell the products without getting caught. However, various companies have stepped and initiated comparisons and projects to counter the fake pharmaceutical and cosmetic product market. One such method adopted is the use of advanced packaging solutions that help businesses and consumers track and trace the authenticity of the products.

As per the analysis, the Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 13.41% between 2022 and 2030.

The Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging market size was worth around US$ 9.21 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 316 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing cases of counterfeit products sold in the market

Based on technology segmentation, authentication packaging technology was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, pharmaceuticals were the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021





Market Growth Drivers

Growing cases of counterfeit products sold in the market to propel market expansion

The global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging industry market is projected to grow due to the growing number of players in the market providing innovative solutions due to constant research & development. The packaging solutions have various options that include the use of barcodes, holograms, covert markers, and serialization. For instance, the use of luminescent topcoats which is an analog solution.

The topcoat remains invisible in broad daylight and can only be seen when seen under ultraviolet light. It is a customizable option which means that every company can have its own topcoats pattern that defines if the product is fake or genuine. The method is largely employed by pharmaceutical drug suppliers. Other methods include the use of smart labels, unique quick response (QR) codes, blockchain, and track & trace measures.

Restraints

The growing limitation during the coming years is projected to be the ease of imitability of counterfeit packaging. The manufacturers of fake products have the same access to information as the original players and hence it is becoming more common for the fake product manufacturers to copy the counterfeit packaging systems deployed by the corporations which in turn eliminates the advantages offered by the solutions.

Opportunities

The increasing efforts on a national scale to curb counterfeit product sales may create growth opportunities while the complexity associated with the design of anti-counterfeit packaging may act as a major challenge for the players.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market include;

AlpVision

U-NICA Solutions AG

Impinj Inc.

NanoMatriX International Limited

Authentix

OpSec

Segmentation Analysis

The global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market is segmented based on technology, application, and region

Based on technology, the global market divisions are track & trace packaging technology and authentication packaging technology. In 2021, the fastest-growing segment was the authentication packaging technology segment due to higher product adoption. Trace & track is gaining popularity but is currently highly priced and involves the use of digital systems. Authentication packaging makes use of watermarks, inks & dyes, taggants, and holograms. In October 2017, Estee Lauder confiscated more than 2.6 million pieces of fake products.

Based on application, the global market segments are pharmaceuticals and cosmetics & personal care. The global market was dominated by the pharmaceuticals segment because although the cosmetics industry faces these issues, the number of cases in the medicinal drug industry has increased tremendously in the last decade. The industry received a lot of support from government agencies as well due to the high health risks associated with the consumption of counterfeit drugs. In densely populated regions, where access to healthcare is of primary concern, the market for fake medicines has a large scope due to unawareness amongst the population and the absolute need to get medical care at any cost. For instance, the flow of counterfeit drugs in the open market of Bangladesh is around 24900 crore taka.

Regional Analysis:

North America or projected to register the highest growth in the global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market due to the presence of some of the most dominating players providing advanced packaging solutions. The higher investment in pushing technological growth in the countries of the US and Canada is projected to further help the regional market growth.

The country governments have also upscaled their efforts to limit or eliminate the sale of counterfeit products in the economy. For instance, the US Food & Drugs Administration authority revealed a new Counterfeit Detection Device #3 on national television in 2012. The scanning device was supposed to be used for detecting fake products. Growth in Europe is projected to be driven by the increasing government efforts to manage the concern.

Recent Industry Developments:

In November 2022, Graphic Packaging International launched a new serialization solution to be used in medical packaging. The new system was launched at the "Convention on Pharmaceutical Ingredients held in Germany. The new launch is capable of storing complex coding data and keeping up with the growing cases of counterfeit drugs in the global market

In October 2021. Aprisa, a science-driven luxury skincare brand announced that it will collaborate with Covectra to provide the company with solutions to manage brand protection and provide anti-counterfeit packaging services

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 9.21 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 316 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.41% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players AlpVision, U-NICA Solutions AG, Impinj Inc., NanoMatriX International Limited, Authentix, OpSec, and others. Key Segment By Application, Technology, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Technology

Track & Trace Packaging Technology

Authentication Packaging Technology

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



