At a CAGR 15.9%, Organic Electronics Market Surpass to USD 899.6 Bn By 2030, Reports Insights

United states, New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Organic Electronics Market” published by Reports Insights, the market was worth USD 159.1 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to surpass USD 899.6 Billion by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9%.

Organic Electronics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Material (Semiconductor, Conductive, Dielectric, and Substrate), By Component (Active and Passive), By Application (Display Applications, OLED Lighting, Organic Photovoltaic, System Components, and others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030. Furthermore, due to their advanced functionalities like enhanced performances in case of color, contrast, and brightness their demand for display technologies and modern lighting is increasing. Moreover, the requirement for the development of eco-friendly technologies is also boosting the market. The eco-friendly technologies involve the use of organic batteries and biodegradable materials like OLEDs. In addition to this, organic electronics consume less energy to operate, thus, providing energy-saving solutions.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673677

Organic electronics is a branch centered on organic materials with required electronic properties. This is termed as organic due to the use of carbon polymer. They have the following advantages properties like flexibility, lighter, and cost-efficiency. These properties result in innovative and new applications such as smart windows or electronic paper. In the upcoming future, these properties will help to target other research fields such as UV-vis spectroscopy, ionizing radiation detectors, solar cells, memories, and biological and chemical sensors. The most favorable applications of organic electronic devices comprise device items and tools for Internet-of-Things (IoT) systems, mainly in wearable electronics for healthcare applications and energy harvesting.

Further, organic electronics are being replaced with conventional ones due to the involvement of few resources in manufacturing processes. The organic electronics are normally fabricated utilizing vacuum-based deposition methods which shift thin films of organic materials on the substrate surface. These organic electronics can be manufactured from conductive polymers by utilizing low-cost solution-treating methods. In the context of semiconductors, the organic polymers are made soluble and transformed into ink, which creates the possibility to print electronic circuits into large plastic sheets. These organic materials offer a wide range of compatibility with large-area, roll-to-roll industrial processes that offer opportunities for easy scaling-up in terms of rapid production and lower cost.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 899.6 Billion Forecast Period 2022-2030 CAGR (2022-2030) 15.9% Base Year 2021 Study Timeline 2016-2030 Key Players Heliatek GmbH, C. Starck Inc., Novaled GmbH, BASF SE, AGC INC, Evonik Industries AG, POLYIC GMBH & CO. KG, COVESTRO AG, Merck KGaA, Sumitomo Corporation By Material Semiconductor, Conductive, Dielectric, and Substrate By Component Active and Passive By Application Display Applications, OLED Lighting, Organic Photovoltaic, System Components, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Total Revenue Forecast, Growth Factors, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]



Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]



Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/buynow/673677

Key Market Highlights

The global organic electronics market size is anticipated to reach over USD 899.6 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Globally, organic electronics are divided based on the material: semiconductor, conductive, dielectric, and substrate.

In the context of the component, the market is bifurcated into active and passive.

The market is also categorized as per the application: display applications, OLED lighting, organic photovoltaic, system components, and others.

The market is geographically segregated into five regions: North America, the Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to support industry growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of electronic manufacturing facilities.

Organic Electronics Market Segmentation Details:

Based on material, the semiconductor material segment is anticipated to contribute the largest share to the organic electronics market statistics. The solids which are formed by the molecules having pi-bonds or the polymers created of heteroatoms and hydrocarbons such as sulfur, nitrogen, and oxygen are known as organic semiconductors. This semiconductor material is found as an amorphous thin film or molecular crystal within multiple electronics. These semiconductors include organic field-effect transistors (OFETs), Organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), and organic solar cells (OSCs).

Based on the component, the active electronics segment is anticipated to support the market growth in terms of increased revenue share. Active electronic components are referred to the components that have the capacity to control the electricity flow. Multiple types of printed circuit boards have a minimum of one active component. Commonly used active components in organic electronics are vacuum tubes, transistors, and silicon-controlled rectifiers (SCRs).

Based on application, the OLED lighting segment is projected to contribute a significant share to the market statistics during the forecast period. The OLEDs are referred to the light-emitting diodes (LEDs) which have an emissive electroluminescent layer made up of the organic compound film. These devices emit light as a triggered response to an electric current. The OLEDs are primarily deployed in creating displays of computers, laptops, smartphones, and others due to the properties like deep black contrast ratio, low power consumption, rapid response time for high picture quality, and others.

Based on region, North America is projected to offer opportunities for market statistics in terms of revenue and volume. The large consumption of electronics results in the creation of sustainable product innovations via increased expenditures by market players. Additionally, the growing concerns regarding the disposal of electronics have created the need for such organic electronics, which is largely adopted by major electronic businesses located in the North American region.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-organic-electronics-market-statistical-analysis-673677

Recent Developments

In Nov 2021, the Germany-based firm named Covestro announced four new organic materials for multiple technologies of 3D printing. The materials involve a soluble support material for Fused Deposition Modeling, Fused Filament Fabrication (FDM/FFF), and a soft material with huge energy return for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS). Additionally, High-Speed Sintering (HSS) and two high-flow able thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) powders made for SLS have also been introduced under the category of organic electronics.

In March 2022, the German conglomerate named Merck KGaA announced the introduction of the “printed organic switches and chips” project, typically referred to as Polytos. This collaborative project is being initiated by Merck and the collaborators of the Forum Organic Electronics such as BASF SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, and others.

List of Major Organic Electronics Market Players



Further, the market research report analyzes market dynamics to draw out detailed drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the market in combination with the regional analysis. Such evaluation aids in creating growth insights across multiple applications, innovative product launches, technologies, and business strategies for enhanced consideration of market trends. Mentioned are the foremost market players currently functioning in the market circumstances —

Heliatek GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

AGC INC

POLYIC GMBH & CO. KG

COVESTRO AG, C.

Starck Inc.

Novaled GmbH

Merck KGaA

Sumitomo Corporation

Global Organic Electronics Market Segmentation:

By Material

Semiconductor

Conductive

Dielectric

Substrate

By Component

Active

Passive

By Application

Display Application

OLED Lighting

Organic Photovoltaic

System Components

Our Others Research Reports here:-

Electronic Components Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Charge-Coupled Device (CCD), Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)), By Application (Automotive, Communication, Computing Application, Industrial, Others), By Region and Segments, Growth, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

E-Paper Display Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Passive, Active, Electro mechanic), By Application (Automotive, Communication, Computing Application, Industrial, Others), By Region and Segments, Growth, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

Smart Window Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Technology (Electro chromic, Photochromic, Thermo chromic, Suspended Particle Device, Others (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal)), By Application (Construction, Transportation, Aerospace, Others (Medical)), By Region and Segments, Growth, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

Massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (8T8R, 16T16R, 32T32R, 64T64R, 128T128R), By Technology (LTE, 5G), By Spectrum (Time Division Duplexing (TDD), Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD)), By Region and Segments, Growth, Forecast Period 2022 - 2030

About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.