January 18th 2023



Photocat expect that the revenue in 2023 to increase with between 1.5 and 2.5 mDKK due to this agreement with Nanostone who further strengthen the co-operation on the Danish Market.

Nanostone a strong leader on the Danish market for services to both private households and business facility services has a strong drive towards providing their services with products based on science and aimed at delivering into the green agenda as well as UN SDG goals. Photocat has a series of products utilizing technology allowing for the sunlight to fuel the mechanism of action. Further the latest addition of dust suppressants and De-Icing products also fit into Nanostone portfolio. Both parties are proud to enhance the co-operation to include unique products for concrete, and wood impregnation as well as for De-Icing the later with Nordic Swan certification.

COO Henrik R. Bartholdy, says “I am very pleased to work with such a wonderful 7 times Gazelle company created by innovators Claus and Nicklas. Further I fully trust that we jointly will deliver solutions the customers will appreciate, and which will offer value also to our society.” He further ads “both companies have proven track records to deliver according to expectations and focus on long term value with an eye to the environment.”

CEO Claus Z. Møller says “Nanostone wants to secure unique market positions with offerings difficult to match for its competitors. Therefore, we choose Photocat as partner in our offerings to the marketplace. We continue the quest to be the prime provider in Denmark”

This agreement is a long-term co-operation regarding use of Photocat technology in Nanostone offering to its focus markets. Nanostone and Photocat will jointly start promoting the solutions offered from now.

About Photocat

