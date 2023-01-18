Global Agriculture Equipment Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agriculture equipment market size reached US$ 156.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 213.71 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.35% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Agriculture equipment is used for performing various tasks in farming, such as harvesting crops, spraying fields, seeding, tilling fields, breeding cows, and feeding livestock. It comprises mowers, backhoe, harrow, cultivator, rake, tractor, combine harvester, sprayers, chain saw, brush cutters, and sawmills.

It enhances the efficiency and productivity of farming by minimizing human labor and reducing errors, physical shortcomings and wastage in agriculture. It assists in cultivating land by smoothing hillocks, filling in depressions and gullies, and removing deep-rooted weeds while preventing soil erosion. In addition, it reduces fodder area and enlarges crop area to produce food for human consumption.



Agriculture Equipment Market Trends:



At present, the growing awareness among farmers about the benefits of using agriculture equipment represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, governments of several countries are promoting the usage of agriculture equipment by providing loan waiver schemes to farmers.

They are also providing funds to farmers for adopting sustainable agriculture practices and enhancing productivity using machinery, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, the integration of technologically advanced agricultural robotics in farming, such as autonomous tractors and flying drones, to help farmers produce food at low costs is propelling the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing demand for electric tractors to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce self-propelled machines in farming. They are also focusing on various marketing strategies to expand their customer base.

Additionally, the rising demand for enhanced machines with high-power to farm hard-to-access areas and handle a wide range of implements is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGCO Corporation, Agromaster Agricultural Machinery, Argo Tractors S.p.A., Bellota Agrisolutions, China National Machinery Industry Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, Escorts Limited, Iseki & Co. Ltd., JC Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kubota Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and SDF Group.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global agriculture equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global agriculture equipment market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global agriculture equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $156.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $213.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Agriculture Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type

6.1 Agriculture Tractor

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Harvesting Equipment

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Irrigation and Crop Processing Equipment

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Agriculture Spraying and Handling Equipment

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Soil Preparation and Cultivation Equipment

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Land Development

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Threshing and Harvesting

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Plant Protection

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 After Agro Processing

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Aftermarket

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AGCO Corporation

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Agromaster Agricultural Machinery

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Argo Tractors S.p.A.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Bellota Agrisolutions

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 China National Machinery Industry Corporation

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 CLAAS KGaA mbH

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 CNH Industrial N.V.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Deere & Company

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Escorts Limited

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Iseki & Co. Ltd.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Kubota Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14 SDF Group

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

