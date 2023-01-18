eSIM Subscription Market Worth USD 4812.62 Mn by 2029 Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2029

Pune, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research has published a market intelligence and industry analysis report on “ ESIM Subscription Market “. The global ESIM Subscription Market was valued at USD 512.15 million in 2021, and is expected to be worth USD 4812.62 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period.



eSIM Subscription Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on eSIM Subscription Market is a comprehensive analysis that covers trends and highlights prevailing in the eSIM Subscription Market, helping clients explore the opportunities and formulate strategies in the market. Analysis of key market players and new entrants is provided based on goods and services offered, revenue , financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. Recent developments regarding acquisitions and mergers, and the strategic stance of the companies with information on joint alliances give an accurate picture of the competitive landscape in the eSIM Subscription Market. To understand the products and services of the eSIM Subscription Market, segment-wise analysis is conducted by type, function and end-use industry equipped with factors affecting the market and current technological changes and innovations adopted. The report also explains in detail the drivers , challenges, restraints and challenges of the eSIM Subscription Market. Regional analysis of the market focusing on the local, regional and global levels is provided to prove as a guide for market followers and entrants to develop pricing and marketing strategies.

The bottom-up approach was used for market estimation and global market trend analysis. Data was collected employing both primary and secondary research methods for a large sample to get accurate inferences. Surveys , administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals were included in the primary methods. Secondary data was meticulously collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers , annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. SWOT analysis was conducted to understand the strengths and weaknesses of key companies and PESTLE to grasp the various factors affecting the market. Thus the report provides a complete overview of the eSIM Subscription Market.

ESIM Subscription Market Overview

Global market report for eSim subscription states that G+D tops the market and has provided subscriptions for the uppermost number of devices with digital SIM card capabilities, including, wearables, cell phones , iPads, and iPhone dual SIM devices.

ESIM Subscription Market Dynamics

The benefits of eSIM subscriptions in consumer electronics items, such as improved security , high dependability, and greater connection, are what are driving their expansion. The consumer electronics industry is still one of the major forces driving the growth, revolution, and development of a number of technical services, including eSIM subscriptions.

The global automobile industry has had significant growth, which is encouraging the market. All varieties of connected automobiles employ eSIMs in their infotainment systems, including those for navigation, telematics, and assisted driving. Market growth is further aided by the growing use of products in space-saving M2M and wireless communication applications. Additionally, rising product usage in consumer electronics—such as smartphones and smart wearables—for improved dependability, safety, and connection is having a favourable effect on market growth.

ESIM Subscription Market Regional Insights

In terms of market share, North America will account for more than 39.20% in 2021. The expected CAGR prediction is related to network providers' increased involvement in technical developments. In terms of value, it is anticipated that the European market would continue to rank second. These areas are predicted to gain a significant market share throughout the projection period because they were early adopters of technology.

The eSIMs are being used in devices by industries to establish effective connectivity control. Due to the increased production of smartphones, consumer electronics, laptops , and other items in developing nations like India, China, and other countries in this region—which has led to the adoption of eSIMs—the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the course of the forecast period. Due to the sluggish adoption of these SIMs, the market in the MEA region is predicted to rise at a very moderate CAGR.



Market Size in 2021 USD 512.15 Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 4812.62 Mn. CAGR 32.3% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 210 No. of Tables 105 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segement Covered Solution, Application, End User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

ESIM Subscription Market Key Competitors:

ARM Holdings (UK)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Gemalto NV (Netherlands)

Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH (Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG.(Germany)

Kigen (UK)

NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)

oasis smart SIM (France)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Sierra Wireless Inc (Canada)

Thales(France)

truphone (UK)

Workz Group (UAE)

Other

