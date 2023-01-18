At 7.56% CAGR, Global Cervical Dysplasia Market Size to Hit USD 974.11 Million by 2028 | Cervical Dysplasia Industry Trends, Share, Price, Demand, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Cervical Dysplasia Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Diagnosis Type (Diagnostic Tests, Diagnostic Devices), By End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

What will be the value of the global cervical dysplasia market during 2022-2028?

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global cervical dysplasia market size & share was valued at approximately USD 584.86 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.56% and is anticipated to reach over USD 974.11 million by 2028.”

The report analyzes the cervical dysplasia market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global cervical dysplasia market.

Cervical Dysplasia Market Overview:

The rise in publicly supported cancer screening programs is one of the key factors driving the global cervical dysplasia market. For instance, Public Health England launched the first government campaign to increase awareness of cervical dysplasia screening using smear tests in March 2019.

The percentage of women aged 25 and older who receive smear tests is currently at its lowest point in two decades, according to the same source, as a result of the stigma and dread associated with the Pap test.

As per the analysis, the Cervical Dysplasia market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7.56% between 2022 and 2028.

The Cervical Dysplasia market size was worth around US$ 584.86 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 974.11 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on type segmentation, diagnostic test was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on end user segmentation, hospital was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Which key factors will influence global cervical dysplasia market growth over 2022-2028?

Industry Growth Drivers:

Around 71.4% of women were screened in March 2018, according to data from NHS Digital. PHE recently started a campaign to spread awareness across several platforms in England by collaborating with major media outlets and a number of social media platforms. Thus, a rise in the number of initiatives undertaken by the government to enhance the screening of cervical dysplasia is expected to boost market growth in the near future.

Growing efforts to raise awareness of the condition by the governments of various nations are anticipated to help the market in the future. Hospitals have also adopted a number of initiatives, which is projected to increase the market size throughout the forecast period. Other significant drivers shaping the global cervical dysplasia market include the availability of technologically improved diagnostic tools and growing healthcare infrastructure. The year 2017 saw the launch of the "Smear your Mea" New Zealand Health campaign. The program attempts to encourage women to obtain smear tests and to stop the spread of cancer.

Another significant factor driving the market's development is the expansion of hospital alliances. B.C. Women's Hospital and Health Centre, an organization under the Provincial Health Services Authority, established cooperation with Surrey's many family doctors and other communities in May 2019 to reach out to women who find regular screening of the disease difficult. Such elements are probably going to help industry growth during the assessment period.

Cervical Dysplasia Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global cervical dysplasia market as well as the global healthcare systems have both been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report in Cancer Connect 2020, researchers from the Dana Farber Cancer Institute discovered that during the COVID-19 pandemic, diagnoses of the six most common cancer types—breast, colorectal, lung, pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal cancers—declined by 46%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and numerous other medical professional organizations also recommended delaying elective surgeries, cancer screenings, and other health prevention services unless the risks outweighed the benefits and preparing the hospital infrastructure for the care of COVID-19 patients.

Which are the major players leveraging the global cervical dysplasia market growth?

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global cervical dysplasia market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Cervical Dysplasia market include;

Qiagen N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Hologic Inc.

Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG

DYSIS Medical Ltd.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Micromedic Technologies Ltd.

OncoHealth Corporation Inc.

BD

Roche

Cervical Dysplasia Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cervical dysplasia market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region.

Based on type, the market is segmented into diagnostic tests and diagnostics devices. Cervical dysplasia diagnostic tests controlled the market. This is because of its effectiveness, adaptability, reimbursement procedures, and economic efficiency. These tests have a better penetration in low- and middle-income nations as a result of their cost-effectiveness.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Cervical dysplasia was mostly sold by hospitals. This is because there are numerous payments plans and technologically sophisticated diagnostic tools and tests available. Additionally, advancing medical infrastructure has made it possible for hospitals to outfit various technologically sophisticated diagnostic devices, boosting both diagnostic effectiveness and overall patient happiness.

Which region will contribute notably towards the global cervical dysplasia market value?

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, North America dominated the global cervical dysplasia market and generated the biggest revenue share. Throughout the projection period, it is anticipated that the region would keep its position.

The region's cervical dysplasia market is expected to be driven by factors including technological advancements, an increase in the prevalence of various associated diseases, rising awareness and screening programs, and supportive initiatives by public and private organizations to increase the adoption of HPV testing.

Recent Industry Developments:

In June 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, a Swiss multinational healthcare company, announced the official launch of a ‘human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling solution’ in the regions accepting the CE mark. This test kit mainly helps in screening for HPV, which can detect women who are at risk of developing cervical cancer.

In January 2022, SANSURE BIOTECH INC., an in-vitro diagnostic products supplier, announced that its ‘HPV DNA Diagnostic Kit (HPV 13+2)’ was approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The kit is developed with advanced magnetic beads technology and above 13 kinds of high-risk genotypes to assure that the kit is capable of cervical cancer screening.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cervical Dysplasia industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cervical Dysplasia Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cervical Dysplasia Industry?

What segments does the Cervical Dysplasia Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cervical Dysplasia Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 584.86 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 974.11 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.56% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Qiagen N.V.; Quest Diagnostics; Abbott Laboratories; Hologic Inc.; Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG; DYSIS Medical Ltd.; CooperSurgical Inc.; Micromedic Technologies Ltd.; OncoHealth Corporation Inc.; BD; Roche., and others. Key Segment By Diagnosis Type, End Use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Cervical Dysplasia market is segmented as follows:

By Diagnosis Type

Diagnostic Tests

Diagnostic Devices

By End Use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Diagnosis Type, End Use, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

