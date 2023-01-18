$114+ Billion Worldwide Canned Food Industry to 2027 - Featuring Ayam Sarl, Bonduelle, Campbell Soup Company and CHB Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global canned food market reached a value of US$ 93.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 114.38 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.44% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Canning is a process of preserving food products, such as seafood, meats, fruits, vegetables, sweets and desserts, soups and sauces, beans, lentils, and pasta, by increasing their overall shelf life. It relies on processing food, sealing processed food into cans, and heating cans to kill harmful bacteria.

It preserves nutrients of food products and prevents decomposition due to external factors like sunlight and air. At present, there is a rise in the consumption of canned food products across the globe due to the busy lifestyle of individuals.



Canned Food Market Trends:



The growing demand for canned food among consumers represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is a rise in the number of working individuals, which is increasing the consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) and convenient food items.

This, along with the escalating demand for healthy food that is rich in proteins, functional fibers, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids, is propelling the growth of the market across the globe. In addition, there is a surge in the number of large retail formats, such as hypermarkets and supermarkets around the world.

This, coupled with the wide availability of canned food through online stores, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to end-users and industry investors. Besides this, key market players are focusing on offering organic canned food products due to rising health concerns among people.

In line with this, they are providing product variants with high quality, taste, and nutritional value, which is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for canned fish products among fitness-conscious individuals due to several health benefits of fish and seafood is strengthening the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ayam Sarl, Bonduelle, Campbell Soup Company, CHB Group, Danish Crown AmbA, Del Monte Foods Inc., JBS S.A., Nestle S.A, Princes Foods (Mitsubishi Corporation), Thai Union Group PCL, The Bolton Group and The Kraft Heinz Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global canned food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global canned food market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global canned food market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Canned Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Canned Meat and Seafood

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Canned Fruit and Vegetables

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Canned Ready Meals

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Organic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Conventional

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 E-commerce

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Ayam Sarl

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Bonduelle

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Campbell Soup Company

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 CHB Group

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Danish Crown AmbA

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Del Monte Foods Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 JBS S.A.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Nestle S.A

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Princes Foods (Mitsubishi Corporation)

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Thai Union Group PCL

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.11 The Bolton Group

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 The Kraft Heinz Company

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

