Dates of periodic information disclosure of AUGA group, AB for the year 2023 (investor calendar)

AUGA group, AB (legal entity code: 126264360, registered office address: Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius; hereinafter – the Company) is planning to announce the results of the Company in the year 2023 as follows:

28 February 2023 Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for twelve months of 2022

6 April 2023 Consolidated audited annual financial report for the year 2022

31 May 2023 Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for the first three months of 2023

31 August 2023 Consolidated unaudited half-yearly financial report for the first six months of 2023