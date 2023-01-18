United States Laundry Facilities And Dry-Cleaning Services Market Analysis Report 2022: A $16.1 Billion Market by 2030 - Increased Demand for Internet/On-Demand Laundry Services

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Laundry Facilities And Dry-Cleaning Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Coin-operated Services, Retail Laundry/Dry Cleaning Services, Corporate/Industrial Laundry Services), Region (Northeast, Southwest), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services market size is expected to reach USD 16.10 billion by 2030

The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030. Increased demand for internet/on-demand laundry services, state cleanup programs, and the introduction of technologically-enhanced equipment such as coin- or card-powered machines are factors driving the industry's growth.



Recent technological breakthroughs have provided laundry organizations with something they've never had before - the capacity to manage and evaluate utility usage and other crucial laundry parameters. Laundry businesses can assess the impact of utility usage on their expenses and make changes by leveraging existing software solutions and taking a more active approach to utility management.



The dependency of customers on retail laundry & dry-cleaning services is observed to be higher in single or dual-person dwellings in the country, particularly in rented places. As of the 2021 U.S. Census, there were approximately 44 million housing units occupied by renters in the U.S. Moreover, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2021, there were 37 million single-person households, composing 28 percent of all households. The retail laundry/dry clean service segment falls under the mature market category.



Costs for laundry facilities and dry cleaning services are significant. Laundry facilities and dry cleaning services cost more in larger states such as California, Florida, and New York, whereas they are less expensive in Alabama and Idaho. Starting a laundry facility can cost between USD 100,000 and USD 250,000. A significant chunk of the laundry business cost includes the machines. Top load machines generally cost between USD 500 and USD 700 and front load machines cost between USD 3,500 and USD 20,000.



An automated system designed to help laundry businesses assemble clean orders more quickly and effectively attracted industry attention recently at the Clean Show, a key event for the laundry and dry cleaning services industry. The LED-Assisted Rapid Assembly (LARA) system aims to eliminate an industry pain point by modernizing the time-consuming process of identifying and ordering garments before returning them to customers.

LARA uses software and hardware components developed by Dark POS, a provider of point-of-sale business solutions for the dry cleaning, retail, restaurant, and hospitality industries.



U.S. Laundry Facilities And Dry-Cleaning Services Market Report Highlights

The retail laundry or dry clean service segment held a significant market share in 2021, owing to its high adoption by consumers. These services offered under long-term contracts are called laundry routes. Operations mainly consist of money collection and maintenance

The increasing demand from corporate clients, such as hospitals, schools & universities, government departments, and resorts is propelling the corporate and industrial laundry services segment. The commercial sector's rapid growth, particularly in terms of mushrooming restaurants and cafes across the country, is driving the corporate/industrial laundry services market. It is estimated that in the next five to ten years, more companies will be establishing their business centers in the U.S.

Consumers in the Northeast region are continuously opting for laundry facilities and dry-cleaning services as companies offer reasonably priced convenience. Growing awareness regarding the importance of overall appearance, personal care, and hygiene, coupled with the influence of social media and emerging trends in fashion, drives the market growth

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.7. Roadmap of U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Coin-Operated Services

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Retail Laundry/Dry Cleaning Services

5.4. Corporate/Industrial Laundry Services

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. U.S. Laundry Facilities & Dry-Cleaning Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Northeast

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Southwest

6.4. Midwest

6.5. West

6.6. Southeast



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Csc Serviceworks, Inc.

Lapels Dry Cleaning

Yates Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services

Bynext

Lavatec Laundry Technology GmbH

Angelica Corporation

Tide Cleaners

Flycleaners

Zips Dry Cleaners

The Huntington Company

