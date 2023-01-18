Apprentice.io CEO, Angelo Stracquatanio, Invited to the Join Forbes Technology Council

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO and Co-founder of Apprentice.io, a technology company that helps pharma manufacturers get medicine to patients faster, was recently welcomed as a member of the Forbes Technology Council.

The Council committee invited Angelo to join the elite group of tech leaders based on the depth and diversity of his experience and knowledge as a senior-level technology executive. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, along with personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Angelo Stracquatanio into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Angelo looks forward to driving the adoption of modern technology in life sciences manufacturing by sharing his deep industry insights featured in Forbes articles and collaborating with fellow Council leaders on expert panels.

Despite growing economic uncertainty, Apprentice closed out a stellar 2022 with 3.4x year-over-year revenue growth and top rankings on both the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies and Deloitte Fast 500 lists. Deployed at over 230 manufacturing sites worldwide, the company's Tempo Manufacturing Cloud is the first cloud-native manufacturing system for the life science industry that replaces time-consuming paper processes and outdated on-premise legacy systems that require extensive IT support.

Tempo's packages include Augmented Work Instructions, a Manufacturing Execution System, and a Laboratory Execution System, all of which are designed to meet the changing demands of today's pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. By offering scalable drug recipe authoring, greater quality control, and cross-team collaboration, Tempo provides a singular platform for drug manufacturers to go from drug discovery to commercial manufacturing faster, without sacrificing quality.

"Apprentice is changing the way therapeutics are manufactured across the globe, said Stracquatanio. "We're delivering an end-to-end platform that pharma manufacturers of all lifecycle stages can use to accelerate their drug production processes. From a technology perspective, our cloud-native, mobile-first approach is groundbreaking for this industry. It allows us to better support complex manufacturing processes while empowering operators to execute using systems and devices that are modern and intuitive."

Angelo looks forward to sharing his deep industry expertise further while on the Forbes Technology Council member.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

ABOUT APPRENTICE

Apprentice helps life science manufacturers get treatments to patients faster by providing one platform to turn molecules into medicine. Our Tempo Manufacturing Cloud lets you scale up and out with unprecedented speed and accuracy. From preclinical benchtop to large-scale commercial manufacturing, Tempo keeps your global teams connected, empowered, and in sync.

With $140M in funding, a 12x growth rate, and 512% net customer retention, Apprentice is a trusted partner to modernize your operations and change the way drugs are made in your facility. Learn how leading companies like Catalent, Synthego, and Bristol Myers Squibb are using Tempo to scale from drug discovery to patient delivery faster at www.apprentice.io.

