Set Sail with Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids2, a global company that designs holistic solutions to help early-stage parents and families, announced the launch of Baby Einstein™ Ocean Explorers™, a new STEAM-focused ocean adventure edutainment series in conjunction with a comprehensive line of two dozen products for children, including toys and baby gear.



Created in partnership with child development experts, Hello Einstein Studios and EDH Animation, each Baby Einstein™ Ocean Explorers™ 5-minute episode reinforces early learning skills through repetition and interactivity as beloved Baby Einstein characters Cal, Neptune, Opus, Tinker and Dean discover undersea and seaside wonders together with young viewers.

“Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers is our biggest launch of content and product yet,” said Ryan Gunnigle, CEO and Owner of Kids2 and Founder of Hello Einstein Studios. “From its expert-led creative direction to its unique format, the show reimagines how entertainment can engage, teach, and inspire young viewers. Plus, we bring the nautical theme to life with more than two dozen products that integrate the series’ songs, characters, and themes.”

Children and their parents co-view the engaging and educational episodes, which help introduce early STEAM concepts and support key developmental milestones through multi-sensorial engagement. During each adventure, children and their caregivers dive deep into the ocean ecosystem using inquiry skills like observation while interacting with Cal and friends above and below the sea.

Hello Einstein Studios, a media entertainment company that creates trusted, best-in-class children’s educational entertainment, has partnered with Moonbug, the award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids’ titles including CoComelon and Blippi, on distribution and new series development to bring a host of Baby Einstein shows including Ocean Explorers, Sandbox, and Baby Einstein Classics to new audiences looking for preschool STEAM-based edutainment.

Dan’l Hewitt, Moonbug Entertainment’s Vice President of Brand Partnerships said, “We are big fans of Baby Einstein and Kids2. Moonbug is incredibly excited about the opportunity to work on this new series together provoking children’s natural curiosity.”

“Each episode was created to spark curiosity while supporting key development milestones,” said Rochelle Wainer, Ph.D. and Senior Vice President of Global Insights and Analytics at Kids2. “The series also offers practical contextual learning through the combination of animation and real-world imagery of the ocean’s plants and animals.”

Ocean Explorers is now streaming. A new episode will drop each week through March on the Baby Einstein YouTube channel. The series will soon be available on other streaming platforms and there are plans to localize and distribute in French, Spanish, German, and Japanese in Spring 2023.

The fun of learning about the wonders of the ocean doesn’t stop with Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers episodes. Hello Einstein Studios and Moonbug have partnered to create 20 original music videos to help deepen the experience and feature even more ocean learning to come later this year.

Parents and children can explore the wonders of the shoreline at home through an assortment of Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers products. Sing, dance, and play with these favorite finds available in Q1:

Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers Pop & Explore Stingray – a popper toy which engages baby in multi-sensory play through lights, music, and tactile poppers and buttons.

– a popper toy which engages baby in multi-sensory play through lights, music, and tactile poppers and buttons. Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers Airplane Adventure 2-in-1 Jumper – this baby-activated, seaplane-themed activity jumper rewards baby’s jumps with lights and music to develop gross motor skills. The jumper rotates 360 degrees, adjusts to 4 different height positions, and baby can learn numbers, shapes, and color names in 4 languages – English, French, German, and Spanish.

– this baby-activated, seaplane-themed activity jumper rewards baby’s jumps with lights and music to develop gross motor skills. The jumper rotates 360 degrees, adjusts to 4 different height positions, and baby can learn numbers, shapes, and color names in 4 languages – English, French, German, and Spanish. Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers Neptune’s Cuddly Composer Musical Plush Toy - this soft, comforting plush engages baby’s senses with lights, 50+ melodies and sounds, and crinkle flippers.

- this soft, comforting plush engages baby’s senses with lights, 50+ melodies and sounds, and crinkle flippers. Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers Sea of Sensory Teether - easy for baby to grasp and shake, the BPA-free, large, colorful teether toy features textures to help soothe sore gums and engage baby’s senses. Two of the five teethers are water filled and chillable for extra relief.

- easy for baby to grasp and shake, the BPA-free, large, colorful teether toy features textures to help soothe sore gums and engage baby’s senses. Two of the five teethers are water filled and chillable for extra relief. Baby Einstein Ocean Explorers Sea of Support 2-in-1 Sit-Up Floor Seat - this activity seat offers comfortable support as baby grows toward learning to sit up with two seat height adjustments, two take-a-long sensory toys, and a unique textured mat.



Hello Einstein Studios content is grounded in “The Einstein Way™,” which is a set of core principles, centered on the importance of curiosity in children. Baby Einstein shows encourage children to explore the world around them, engage in interactive lessons and songs, learn early STEAM principles, have adventures that encourage curiosity, and more.”

For more information on Baby Einstein and Ocean Explorers, visit www.babyeinstein.com. For more information on Kids2, please visit www.kids2.com.

About Baby Einstein

Born from the belief that the future belongs to the curious, Baby Einstein helps parents cultivate curiosity – within their children and themselves – through experiences of shared discovery and creativity. Why? Because curiosity motivates us to learn and adapt. It compels us to be open to possibility and confident in our skills. Curiosity is essential for succeeding in our ever-changing world and creating a better one.

Baby Einstein® is a trademark of Baby Einstein, LLC. EINSTEIN® is a trademark of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

About Kids2 Group

Kids2 is a global purpose-driven company that designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families create tiny wins that build bright futures. The Kids2® brand portfolio includes the leading infant, baby, and toddler brands comprised of world-renowned brands Baby Einstein®, Ingenuity®, Bright Starts®, and Summer Infant®, as well as a vertically-integrated manufacturing facility, and various joint-venture partnerships. Kids2 sets out to create holistic solutions that create more tiny wins and bright futures for all families. Headquartered in Atlanta, Kids2 spans globally serving customers in more than 90 countries and has been inventing and reinventing baby products for more than 50 years.

About Hello Einstein Studios

A media entertainment company, Hello Einstein Studios’ sole purpose is to help create a more curious world through trusted, best-in-class children’s educational entertainment. Hello Einstein Studios produces curiosity-driven content that takes families across the globe on new journeys through interactive digital edutainment. Home to the beloved Baby Einstein® Classics series, Manners Manor™, Cal’s Sound Yard™, Patch’s Number Forest™ and The Sandbox™, Hello Einstein Studios believes in the power of curiosity to drive creativity, encourage discovery and create adaptability for today’s ever-changing environment. Kids2, a global company that designs solutions to help early-stage parents and families, has extended its Baby Einstein® license to Hello Einstein Studios.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company behind some of the most popular kids’ titles in the world. Moonbug’s line-up includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, Little Angel, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko’s Garage, ARPO and many more.

Moonbug’s shows are currently available in 32 languages and feature on more than 150 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Super RTL, BBC iPlayer, HBO Max, Tencent, Youku and Roku.

The company’s portfolio currently stands at 29 IPs and 100+ brand partners.Moonbug is a subsidiary of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone’s flagship private equity business.

Media Contact: Jeanette McGee

Jeanette.McGee@kidsii.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/624905f4-93d2-4298-8bd6-792da1cabded