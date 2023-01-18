Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapeutics Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global acute respiratory distress syndrome therapeutics market is expected to clock US$ 2.63 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing cases of acute respiratory distress syndrome cases globally. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

The ARDS market is expanding as a result of numerous causes. Rising ARDS prevalence, increased R&D activity, the opportunistic market for novel medications, and other variables are among the important ones. Additionally, the anticipated approval of novel medicines and the rising number of patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome both directly contribute to the larger ARDS market size.

The global acute respiratory distress syndrome therapeutics market has been analyzed from three perspectives: drug class, distribution channel, and region

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on drug class, the global acute respiratory distress syndrome therapeutics market is segmented into:

Corticosteroids

Antimicrobials

Bronchodilators

Other Medications

The most popular product on the market was corticosteroids. The only medications that have shown promise as a potential treatment for ARDS are corticosteroids, which have undergone the most comprehensive testing. Since they contain anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic qualities, they have been researched as a possible ARDS treatment. The second-largest market share holder, a bronchodilator, is anticipated to rise rapidly over the course of the projection period. The pharmacological class known as bronchodilators relaxes and widens the bronchi, or airways, in the lungs. It functions by letting the airway muscles relax. In addition to bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and antibiotics, ARDS has also been treated with lung surfactants, diuretics, NSAIDs, anticoagulants, etc.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global acute respiratory distress syndrome therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the market owing to factors such as the region's increasing air pollution levels, lifestyle-related illnesses, rise in the aging population, and rising healthcare costs. Furthermore, lung injury and brain damage from automobile accidents are also leading the way in driving the growth of the market in the region. Due to the low cost of raw materials and the availability of a large patient pool, many major industry competitors are attempting to enter the Asia Pacific market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global acute respiratory distress syndrome therapeutics market are

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Genentech Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Direct Biologics LLC

HEALIOS K.K.

Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Bronchodilators Corticosteroids Antimicrobial Agents Other Drug Class GLOBAL ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

