Coronary Stent Market Size (2022 – 2030) worth US$ 11.48 billion by 2030 | To grow at a CAGR of 5.6%

Newark, New Castle, USA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Coronary Stent Market by Stent Types (Bioabsorbable Stents, Bare-Metal Stents, And Drug-Eluting Stents), by Material (Metal, Natural, And Polymer), and by End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the coronary stent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to reach US$ 11.48 billion by 2030.

The growing cases of coronary artery disease caused the blockages in heart arteries (especially in the coronary artery) are leading to the impending burden on the healthcare system. To manage such a life-threatening condition, coronary stents are utilized. It is a small expandable medical device that is implanted in the coronary artery to regain blood flow and treat blockages.

Market Drivers

The global coronary stent market is a stable industry due to various factors, such as the increased prevalence of coronary artery disease and the growing elderly population. Furthermore, increasing disposable income and growing government initiatives contribute to market expansion. Additionally, the growth in technological advancements, such as innovation in the 3D printing method, can prove to be an excellent opportunity for market growth. Moreover, rising disposal income and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries help to propel the market expansion.

The coronary stent market has been analyzed from different perspectives – stent type, materials, end-users, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Stent Types Segmentation’

The stent types in the coronary stent market have been segmented into:

Bioabsorbable Stents

Bare-Metal Stents

Drug-Eluting Stents

The drug-eluting stents possess the largest revenue share in the market. This development of the drug-eluting stents segment provides better outcomes with various advantages. The drug is applied on this stent to avoid restenosis and has a good lifeline than other segments. Furthermore, it is a primary type of stent utilized in the market.

Additionally, bioabsorbable stents are an evolving segment of this market. This segment is compatible with the patient body because of its well-defined biocompatibility property, thus, helping the market's growth. Additionally, the ability to dissolve in the body is a major driving factor for the coronary stent market. On the other hand, bare-metal stent has comparatively low utilization due to different drawbacks such as infection after the surgery, can cause artery injuries, and low durability.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The coronary stent market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominates the market with the largest revenue share. The growth can be attributed to rising urbanization in this region, which leads to poor health conditions, especially heart conditions. Additionally, continuous development in this region leads to unhealthy lifestyles, causing various health issues, especially cardiological problems, thereby growth in the prevalence of cardiac illnesses thus, anticipating the market development. Additionally, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies, such as in-stent materials and methods, further boosts market expansion.

Asia Pacific is an emerging region in this market and is expected to depict noticeable growth in the forecast period. The growth in economies, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, and rising incidences of cardiac diseases contribute to the market growth in this region. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure and enhancing technologies such as the upgradation in 3D printing methods propels the market in this region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the coronary stent market are

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Abbott Laboratories

Biosensors International Group Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Terumo Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard Inc.

Cook Medical

Medtronic Plc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints Opportunities

GLOBAL CORONARY STENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY STENT TYPES

Bioabsorbable Stents Bare-Metal Stents Drug-Eluting Stents

GLOBAL CORONARY STENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MATERIALS

Metal Natural Polymer

