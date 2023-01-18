eStruxture Data Centers Secures Additional $170 Million Cdn in Financing from Leading Financial Institutions in Order to Accelerate Its Growth Plans

English French

MONTREAL, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eStruxture Data Centers, the largest Canadian-owned, cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, announced today that it has secured an incremental credit facility of $170 Million Cdn with a group of prominent banks counting Scotiabank, National Bank, BMO Bank of Montreal, and Deutsche Bank. The combined financing will allow eStruxture to accelerate its growth strategy of expanding its existing data center platform.



Many of these financial institutions have been investing in eStruxture’s growth for many years. Their renewed support is a testament to eStruxture’s robust strategy, expert leadership, and unparalleled growth trajectory. The amount will enable eStruxture to execute on strategic capital expansion projects across its Canadian platform, and ultimately deliver enhanced value to its customers.

“We continue to experience an increased demand in data center capacity across all the markets that we serve and this financing will boost our ability to bring additional capacity online, faster”, says Todd Coleman , Founder, President and CEO of eStruxture. “Having the unique advantage of being 100% focused on the Canadian market, some of the most prominent technology companies have been turning to us as their trusted advisors. And so, we have gained a deep understanding of customer needs, development plans, and trends, and are able to tactically grow and expand precisely where our customers need us to,” adds Coleman.

“Scotiabank is proud to support the ongoing growth and success of the information and technology industry, and to continue its partnerships with a dynamic, Canadian-owned market leader such as eStruxture”, adds Peter Clair, Director and Head, National Accounts, Québec, Scotiabank

“BMO Bank of Montreal is a strong supporter of eStruxture and is pleased to contribute to the company’s efforts of accelerating growth and delivering exceptional solutions to its clients”, says Etienne Julien, Managing Director - Corporate Finance Division, BMO Bank of Montreal

Fabian Goehring, Managing Director at Deutsche Bank, noted that “he is delighted to continue to support eStruxture as they continue to grow and flourish in the Canadian data center market.”

As the single largest pan-Canadian data center operator with fifteen facilities in all major markets, eStruxture remains dedicated to driving growth in the digital infrastructure sector by expanding their data center platform, as well as growing their network and cloud provider ecosystem. eStruxture’s customers enjoy a wide range of colocation and connectivity solutions, as well as the ability to easily grow their footprint.

Canada continues to be one of the most active regions for data center growth as more and more companies experience an imperative need for highly scalable and eco-sustainable data center solutions, as well as high power densities. Consequently, eStruxture is determined to continue to focus its investing efforts on Canada as they see tremendous growth opportunity both in the near and long term.

About eStruxture

eStruxture is the largest Canadian data center provider with locations in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary. Our solutions are designed to give you more: more locations, more capacity, more connections that enable you to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and offer your business the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes.

Headquartered in Montreal, eStruxture provides access to an ecosystem of almost 1,200 customers that trust and depend on our infrastructure and customer support, including carriers, cloud providers, media content, financial services, and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, bandwidth, security and support services to customers across Canada in its carrier and cloud-neutral facilities.

