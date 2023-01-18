NANO Nuclear Energy to Exhibit and Founder Jay Jiang Yu Speaks Day 2 at the Inaugural City-Tech.Tokyo Global Event, Held at the Tokyo International Forum on Feb. 27-28th, 2023 with 300 Start-Up Booths, 10,000 Participants from 30 Countries

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (µSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that NANO Nuclear Energy will be exhibiting and Founder Jay Jiang Yu will speak on Day 2 at the global innovation event「City-Tech.Tokyo」which will be held from February 27 to 28, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.



Day 2 Session 11:15AM-12:00PM – Topic of Discussion: Industrial Innovation and Sustainability - Growing expectations for technological innovation toward decarbonization.

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Founder & President Jay Jiang Yu Speaking Day 2 at City-Tech.Tokyo, an international event for creating a sustainable society through open innovation with startups

“I am very excited to take part in an event that brings together leading startups from around the world focused on technologies to create a new and sustainable model city,” said Jay Jiang Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “It is an honor to participate and speak at the inaugural City-Tech.Tokyo event. The opportunity to meet key institutional and private investors in the Asia-Pacific region is something that is too good to pass up as NANO Nuclear continues to pursue its goal of becoming an established, global innovator in the sustainable, cleantech and nuclear energy industry.”

“City-Tech.Tokyo 2023” is an event to realize a sustainable society through open innovation with startups, which will be held for the first time in Tokyo in February 2023. With a target of having 300 start-up booths and hosting 10,000 participants from 100 cities in 30 countries, the event will create opportunities for tangible collaboration and increased investment in infrastructure, environment, living and culture, which will lead to a new urban vision based on diverse ideas and technologies.

“The Company’s participation in City-Tech.Tokyo is an exciting development for NANO Nuclear as well as the broader nuclear industry,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear Energy’s CEO and Director. “Expanding into the Asian-Pacific region is an exciting endeavor, and our participation in the City-Tech.Tokyo event will surely open new avenues of growth and help foster connections with decision makers in the region.”

“I am very proud to represent NANO Nuclear in Asia Pacific and, from my years at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) working in the United States and Asia, I see that progress in Southeast Asia is key to creating awareness around new climate tech innovation,” said Winston Chow, NANO Nuclear Energy’s Chief Policy Officer and Director. “Our participation in the City-Tech.Tokyo event is very important to highlight what is currently happening with clean energy development initiatives in Southeast Asia. There is big momentum for collaboration between Eastern and Western countries to drive sustainable energy transition throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

Figure 2 – Currently in technical development is ‘ZEUS’, NANO Nuclear Energy’s first generation portable, on-demand capable Advanced Nuclear Micro Reactor

NANO Nuclear is currently in technical development and working to develop its proprietary portable and on-demand capable advanced nuclear micro reactor or micro-Small Modular Reactor (µSMR), “ZEUS”. The “ZEUS” design will be modular and enable it to connect with local power grids or power systems, revolutionizing how remote communities, recovery from natural disasters, mining project, and military bases, among others, obtain consistent electricity.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

The Path to Zero starts here. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is a company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (µSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. Our company is committed to building Smaller, Cheaper, and Safer nuclear energy for the future by incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods. Currently in technical development is “ZEUS”, NANO Nuclear Energy’s first generation portable, on-demand capable advanced nuclear micro reactor. For more corporate information please visit: https://NanoNuclearEnergy.com/

About City-Tech.Tokyo

Creating with startups through open innovation: from Tokyo to the world. With the goal of 300 booths for startups and 10,000 participants from 100 cities in 30 countries, the event will create opportunities to enhance and expand connections among participants and lead to concrete collaborations and increased corporate investment in order to lead the way for new urban visions with diverse ideas and technologies on themes such as infrastructure, environment, living, and culture. For more information visit: https://city-tech.tokyo/en/

