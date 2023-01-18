Biodiesel Market Share to Reach $88 Billion by 2028 with CAGR of 7.5%- Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Biodiesel Market Share, Demand, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Blend (B100, B20, B5, and Others), Feedstock Type (Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, and Others), Application (Fuel, Power Generation, and Others), and Geography” the biodiesel market is expected to grow from USD 57.5 billion in 2022 to USD 88.0 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2028





Global Biodiesel Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 57.5 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 88 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Blend, Feedstock Type, Application, and Geography Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Global Biodiesel Market Forecast to 2028 - Latest COVID-19 Analysis https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00007984/







The biodiesel market is experiencing several key trends that are driving its growth. One of the most significant trends is the increasing demand for renewable energy. The growing concern regarding climate change and the requirement to reduce reliance on fossil fuels is driving the demand for renewable energy sources, including biodiesel. Government support through policies and incentives, such as tax credits and subsidies, is also promoting the use of biodiesel, which is helping to drive the growth of the biodiesel market.

Advancements in technology are also contributing to the growth of the biodiesel market. Improvements in biodiesel production technology have led to increased efficiency and lower costs, making biodiesel more competitive with traditional fossil fuels. Furthermore, the surging adoption of electric vehicles is also driving the demand for biofuels like biodiesel, which is used to fuel combustion engines.

The increasing feedstock production, such as vegetable oils and animal fats used to produce biodiesel, is also driving the growth of biodiesel. Furthermore, the aviation and marine sectors are also starting to use biodiesel to reduce their carbon footprint. The use of bio-lubricants is also increasing as it reduces the environmental impact of lubricants and enhances engine performance.

Overall, the biodiesel market is expected to continue to grow as demand for renewable energy sources and government support increase and technology improves and becomes more cost-effective.





Government Policies and Regulations is Driving the Global Biodiesel Market Growth:



Government policies and regulations have a significant impact on the biodiesel market. The Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS) program, implemented in many countries, requires a certain percentage of renewable fuels, such as biodiesel, to be blended into the overall fuel supply. It increases the demand for biodiesel and provides a market for biodiesel producers. Moreover, government policies such as tax credits and subsidies for biodiesel producers and users can help lower biodiesel cost and make it more competitive with traditional fossil fuels.

Furthermore, government regulations aimed at reducing emissions from transportation, such as the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive (RED) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), promote the use of biodiesel as a cleaner burning alternative to traditional diesel fuel. This is particularly important as governments worldwide are taking initiatives to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to reduce the effects of climate change.

In addition, government funding for research and development in the biodiesel sector can help improve the technology and lower the cost of production, making it more competitive and propelling the growth of the biodiesel market growth. This is important as the industry is still developing, and new technologies are emerging. Research and development funding is crucial to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of biodiesel production.

Overall, government policies and regulations play a critical role in driving the growth of the biodiesel market by creating a market for biodiesel, providing incentives for its production and use, promoting the use of cleaner fuels, and supporting research and development in the sector.

Global Biodiesel Market: Competition Landscape

Western Dubuque Biodiesel, Delta American Fuel, Imperium Renewables, DuPont, Deerfield Energy, Crimson Renewable Energy, China Biodiesel International Holding, Diversified Energy Corporation, American Energy Producer, and ACCIONA Energy, LLC are among the key players operating in the Biodiesel market. These players are involved in the production and supply of biodiesel and compete based on factors such as price, quality, and brand reputation. Some of the players also have a significant presence in the feedstock supply chain, which gives them an advantage in terms of cost and reliability. In addition to these large players, there are also many small and medium-sized companies that operate in specific regions or niches within the market. Overall, the biodiesel market is characterized by intense competition among the players, with price being the major differentiator. Companies are also focusing on improving their production processes and expanding their capacity to increase their market share.





Biodiesel Market: Segmental Overview

The biodiesel market, by blend is segmented into three major blends, which are B5 (5% biodiesel and 95% diesel) and B20 (20% biodiesel and 80% diesel). B100, or pure biodiesel, is also available but less commonly used due to its higher cost and the need for specialized equipment to handle it. The market for biodiesel blends varies depending on factors such as government regulations, availability of feedstocks, and consumer demand. The most common blend used in the biodiesel market is B20, which is a blend of 20% biodiesel and 80% traditional diesel fuel. This blend is widely used because it is compatible with most diesel engines and can be used in a variety of applications without any modification to the engine. However, please note that the market situation can vary depending on the region and the time period you are looking at.

Based on feedstock type, the biodiesel market is segregated into vegetable oils, animal fats, and other. Vegetable oil segment is expected to hold the largest market share of biodiesel market. Various vegetable oils namely soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil, and sunflower oil, are the most commonly used feedstock for biodiesel production. This is due to their high availability and relatively low cost compared to other feedstocks. One of the major advantages of using vegetable oils as feedstock for biodiesel is that they are easily accessible and can be obtained from a variety of sources, including farmers and large agribusinesses. Moreover, vegetable oils are a byproduct of food production, which makes them a sustainable and renewable resource. Additionally, vegetable oils are a good source of fatty acids, which can be converted into biodiesel through a process called transesterification. This process converts the triglycerides in vegetable oils into methyl esters, which are the primary component of biodiesel. Various factors such as increasing government regulations mandating the use of biofuels, growing awareness about the negative impact of fossil fuels on the environment are driving the demand for vegetable oils in the biodiesel market.

Based on application, the biodiesel market is segmented into fuel, power generation, and others. The fuel segment of the biodiesel market leads the market due to a number of reasons. The primary reason is the increasing demand for biofuels as an alternative to traditional fossil fuels. biodiesel, in particular, is considered to be a more sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel source. Additionally, many governments around the world have implemented policies and incentives to promote the use of biofuels in transportation, which has led to an increase in the demand for biodiesel in the fuel segment. Another factor that contributes to the fuel segment leading the market is the compatibility of biodiesel with existing diesel engines and infrastructure, which makes it easy to adopt and integrate into the transportation sector. Furthermore, biodiesel can be produced from a variety of feedstocks, such as vegetable oils and animal fats, which are often by-products of other industries, making it a cost-effective alternative to traditional diesel fuel. Additionally, biodiesel has similar performance characteristics to traditional diesel fuel, which makes it an attractive alternative for transportation and other applications. All of these factors contribute to the fuel segment being the leading segment of the biodiesel market.





