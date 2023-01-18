Hair Wigs and Extensions Global Market Report 2022: Social Media Enabling New Demand

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Wigs and Extensions Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hair wigs and extensions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.06% during 2023-2028. The US is the leading country globally in the hair wigs and extensions market. Hair wigs and extensions can be made using human hair or synthetic fibers resembling human hair. An increasing number of customers demanding hair extensions or wigs for beauty or functional purposes has been driving the industry over the last few years.

Native Africans and people of African descent are the largest hair wigs and extensions consumers. The global demand for premium-quality hair products is influencing manufacturers to set up production facilities in Asian countries, mainly in China and India, and offer hair wigs and extensions at lower prices than in international markets. The number of African-descent women with thinning hair, men suffering from receding hairline, and male pattern baldness is at par with consumers in the US and European nations.

The availability of high-quality wigs and toupees encourages men worldwide to try them as an alternative to surgical procedures or hair transplants. Further, hair wigs are extensively used in emerging economies. In countries such as the US, the UK, France, and Italy, hair extensions account for a large share of the global hair wigs and extensions market. During the forecast period, southeast Asia and sub-Saharan Africa are expected to witness significant growth, while Latin America is expected to grow slower than the other emerging markets. While GDP growth is anticipated to rise in both developing and advanced economies, the hair wigs and extensions market in China and India is projected to witness significant growth in usage and demand.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

  • Shift in Middle-Class Spending Patterns
  • Image Makeovers in Urban Communities
  • Increasing Use of Wigs in Fashion & Entertainment Industry

Market Growth Enablers

  • Increasing Hair Fall Among Men & Women
  • Growing Demand for False Hair as Beauty Accessory
  • Social Media Enabling New Demand
  • High Demand from Consumers of African Descent

Market Restraints

  • Highly Fragmented Market Impeding Profitability
  • Rising Expenses Associated With Branding and Manufacturing
  • Disputes Over Hair Sourcing
  • Increasing Demand for Hair Loss Treatments

Segmentationby Product

Hair Extensions

By End-use

  • Lengthening and Volumizing
  • Coloring
  • Styling

By Fitting Type

  • Clip-in
  • Micro Link
  • Tape-in
  • Glue-in

By Hair Type

  • Human
  • Synthetic

Hair Wigs

By End-user

  • Leisure
  • Beautification
  • Functional

By Cap Type

  • Monofilament
  • Lace

By Hair Type

  • Human
  • Synthetic
  • Toupee

By Gender

  • Men
  • Women

By Hair Type

  • Human
  • Synthetic

Segmentation by Geography

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • UK
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • France
  • Italy
  • APAC
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Nigeria
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil

Key Company Profiles

  • Godrej
  • Great Lengths
  • Evergreen Product Group

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Hairlocs
  • Klix Hair Extensions
  • Hair Visions International
  • Racoon International
  • Xuchang Penghui
  • Xuchang Shengtai
  • Yinnuohair
  • Xuchang Haoyuan
  • Cinderella Hair Extension
  • Locks & Bonds
  • Femme Hair & Beauty
  • Paula Young
  • Lord Hair
  • Bohyme
  • Indique
  • India Hair International (IHI)
  • Indo Hair
  • FN LongLocks
  • Diamond Hair Company
  • Charm Hair
  • AY Hair Products
  • Diva Divine India
  • Aderans
  • Artnature
  • Hair Zone
  • Shake-N-Go Fashion (SNG)
  • Rebecca
  • Anhui Jinruixiang Hair Product
  • Hairdreams
  • Easihair Pro
  • Donna Bella
  • SO.CAP.
  • Ruimei Hair Products
  • Just Extensions
  • REMY NY
  • The Hair Shop
  • Balmain Hair
  • Human Hair Argentina
  • Aleriana
  • Hair Life India
  • Bloomsbury
  • Beaudiva
  • OMGQUEEN
  • CheapWigSales
  • RichFeel
  • Woven Hair
  • Madali
  • BELLAMI Hair
  • Mayvenn
  • True Indian Hair
  • Lush Wigs
  • TSD Hair
  • Glam Seamless
  • His and Her Hair Goods
  • YH Hair
  • Dini Wigs
  • Luxy Hair

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Product Type

14 Hair Extensions

15 Hair Wigs

16 Toupees

17 Hair Type

18 End-user

19 Distribution Channel

20 Geography

21 North America

22 Apac

23 Europe

24 Middle East & Africa

25 Latin America

26 Competitive Landscape

27 Key Company Profiles

28 Other Prominent Vendors

29 Report Summary

30 Quantitative Summary

31 Appendix

