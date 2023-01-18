5G IoT Market Report 2022: Featuring Nokia, Qualcomm, AT&T, Samsung Electronics, Intel, Verizon & More

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G IoT Market by Component, Architecture, Application, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report provides in-depth analysis of 5G IoT market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.



The global 5G IoT market is expected to reach $17.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 47.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The growth of this market is attributed to the growing significance of 5G IoT devices in smart city projects and the increasing demand for digital wearable devices. In addition, the high potential for 5G IoT in connected healthcare is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the growth of this market. High costs for 5G IoT network installation and security & data privacy concerns are creating challenges for market growth.





Segmentation Analysis

The solutions segment accounted for the larger share of the overall 5G IoT market. The proliferation of wireless technologies in industry operations is expected to drive market growth.



The short-range segment accounted for the larger share of the overall 5G IoT market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising need for improving short-range connectivity and coverage rate.

The 5G NR Non-standalone (NSA) segment is expected to account for the larger share of the overall 5G IoT market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising need for reliable communications and increasing delivery efficiency at a low cost.



The security & surveillance segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall 5G IoT market. Thus, the rising need to monitor multiple locations and facility conditions in real-time drives market growth.



The B2B end-user segment is expected to account for the larger share of the overall 5G IoT market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising need for predicting performance to improve efficiency.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of component, device range, architecture, application, end user, and countries?

What is the historical market for 5G IoT across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global 5G IoT market?

Who are the major players in the global 5G IoT market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global 5G IoT market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global 5G IoT market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global 5G IoT market and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the Report:

Market by Component

Solutions

Platforms

Hardware

Business Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Connectivity Services

Market by Device Range

Short-range

Wide/Long-range

Market by Architecture

5G NR Standalone (SA)

5G NR Non-Standalone (NSA)

Market by Application

Autonomous Vehicles

Connected Cars

Industry 4.0

Smart Energy & Utilities

Smart Farming

Smart Healthcare

Security & Surveillance

Smart Logistics & Supply Chains

Smart Consumer Electronics

Asset Tracking

Other Applications

Market by End User

B2B End Users

Automotive

Healthcare

Agriculture

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Public Safety

Food & Beverage

Other B2B End Users

B2C End Users

Home Automation

Building Automation

Market by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Japan

Taiwan

Singapore

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Israel

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. The Impact of COVID-19 on the 5G IoT Market



5. Market Insights



6. 5G IoT Market, by Component



7. 5G IoT Market, by Device Range



8. 5G IoT Market, by Architecture



9. 5G IoT Market, by Application



10. 5G IoT Market, by End User



11. 5G IoT Market, by Geography



12. 5G IoT Market-Competitive Landscape



13. Company Profiles

14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.)

AT&T Inc. (U.S.)

Vodafone Limited (U.K.)

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Telit (U.K.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

ZTE Corporation (China)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Sierra Wireless Inc. (Canada)

T-Mobile US Inc. (U.S.)

Verizon Communications Inc. (U.S.)

Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China).

