Beverage Processing Equipment Market to Exceed US$ 12.8 Billion by 2033 as Sales of Carbonated Soft Drinks and Beer Burgeons - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the global beverage processing equipment market is anticipated to expand steadily from 2023 to 2033 at a CAGR of 4.9%. It is anticipated that it will increase in value from US$ 7.7 billion in 2023 to US$ 12.8 billion by the end of 2033.



Globally, the market for complex beverages is growing, and consumption of dairy beverages as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks is increasing. Even though there has been a significant shift in the beverage industry's ability to project a positive image, demand for equipment is still rising. The market for beverage processing equipment is primarily driven by growth in the processing industry, particularly in emerging markets, the expansion of craft breweries, and the creation of innovative beverage processing technologies.

Additionally, it is anticipated that during the evaluation period, sales of beverage processing equipment will increase due to rising demand for flavoured water, carbonated soft drinks, beer, wine, and spirits, liquid dairy products (LDP), malt, nectar, soft drinks, isotonic beverages, and tea in both developed and developing countries. The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) estimates that in 2021, the American beer industry will export about 208.6 million barrels of beer.

In other words, in 2021 the nation exported the equivalent of over 2.9 billion cases of beer. In the same year, it also sold roughly 3.5 million barrels of perry, hard cider, and other fermented goods, or more than 49 million cases. Due to the increased demand for creative beverages around the world, these numbers are expected to increase quickly. This will drive up the price of beverage processing equipment.

The Asia Pacific region is a booming market for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, according to FMI. Beer and soft drink consumption is mainly dominated by China and India. Increased demand for beverages, particularly alcohol and soft drinks, has stemmed from the rising population, globalization, and increasing preference for western lifestyles.

Beverage companies are now paying more attention to the population of the emerging middle class in developing nations in Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. In order to meet the exponential demand in an increasingly cutthroat market where consumption of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is quickly rising, producers in these regions are working to own extremely adaptable and sustainable processes.

Key Takeaways from the Beverage Processing Equipment Market Study:

The beverage processing equipment industry in France is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

during the forecast period (2023 to 2033). The Germany beverage processing equipment industry is expected to continue to dominate Europe till 2033 and generate a share of US$ 1.9 Billion .

. The demand for beverage processing equipment is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% over the next ten years in the U.K.

over the next ten years in the U.K. The global market for beverage processing equipment is expected to rise from US$ 7.7 Billion in 2023 to US$ 12.8 Billion in 2033.

in 2033. Sales of beverage processing equipment are expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape: Beverage Processing Equipment Market

Tetra Laval (Switzerland)

Brawn Mixer (Netherlands)

Paul Mueller Company (US)

GEA Group (Germany)

KHS GmbH (Germany)

Dover Corporation (US)

Neologic Engineers (India)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Krones Group (Germany)

Bucher Industries (Switzerland)

SPX Flow (US)

JBT Corporation (US)

Steplead International Co., Ltd.(China)

Luwico Group Co., Limited (China)

Pentair (US)

Bettcher Industries, Inc. (US)

Heat and Control, Inc. (US)



North America currently holds the largest market share, and this region is expected to continue to expand during the projection period. This can mainly be attributed to the region's growing population and rising disposable income levels. Furthermore, the North America beverage processing equipment market is expected to grow rapidly in the next ten years due to the presence of a favorable legal and regulatory environment.

Get Valuable Insights into Beverage Processing Equipment Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the beverage processing equipment market presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2023-2033). The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for beverage processing equipment based on beverage type (alcoholic, non-alcoholic, dairy-based beverages), product type (beverage mixers & blenders, sugar dissolvers, heat exchanger, brewery, filtration), automation grade (automatic, semi-automatic), and region.

Beverage Processing Equipment Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Beverage Mixers & Blenders Tumbler Blender Ribbon Blender Paddle Mixer Agitator Emulsifiers Milk Homogenizers Heavy Duty Mixers

Sugar Dissolvers

Heat Exchanger Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger Plate Heat Exchangers Plate and Shell Heat Exchanger Adiabatic Wheel Heat Exchanger Plate Fin Heat Exchanger

Brewery Fermentation Equipment Brew House Equipment Carbonation Control & Monitoring Filling & Packaging Mashing Equipment Milling Equipment

Filtration Sedimentation Equipment Gravity Filtration Equipment Centrifugal Separators Clarifiers Thickeners

Others (Cooling Tunnel, Storage Tanks, Milk Pasteurizer, and Crushers)

By Beverage Type:

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic Carbonated Non-Carbonated

Dairy-Based Beverages



By Automation Grade:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Europe

Middle East & Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Global Market - Pricing Analysis

3.7. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

3.13. Consumers Survey Analysis

3.14. Macro-Economic Factors

3.15. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

