Growing at a CAGR of 5.97% in 2022 – 2028, global healthcare market drives the demand for cyanoacrylate adhesives with the increasing medical devices production, especially in Asia-pacific region

The demand for healthcare devices has risen significantly in the last decade with the increasing disposable income and increase of lifestyle diseases across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has further drastically increased the demand for medical devices as the hospitalisation has increased drastically in the period. The medical industry received great demand for devices the trend is expected to continue, and the healthcare cyanoacrylate adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% in terms of value during the period 2022-2028.



In 2022, Asia-pacific was the largest market and accounted for 42.9% of the global cyanoacrylate adhesives market in terms of volume. China, The United States, India, Germany, and Japan constitute the largest cyanoacrylate adhesives market. Moreover, with the increasing environmental consciousness and technological developments, countries like China and India are expected to lead the growth of Electric Vehicles (EV), further increasing usage of cyanoacrylate adhesives.

In the near future, the usage of UV Cured cyanoacrylate adhesives is expected to grow higher than reactive technology due to their high usage in healthcare industry. Hareesh opines that the usage of reactive cyanoacrylate adhesives continues to be high in automotive and other end-user industries segments as the reactive technology is cheaper and has low curing time.

Cyanoacrylate adhesives have been crucial in adoption of adhesives in healthcare industry. The non-toxic nature and compatible with multiple substrates like glass, plastics etc are the main reasons for adoption of these adhesives in the healthcare industry for manufacturing of dentistry and other medical equipment.

Investments and partnerships are the go-to strategies for past few years for major players. The global players have partnered with local companies for distribution and innovation. Arkema partnered with Cartell Chemical Co of Taiwan to form Crackless Monomer Company (CMC). Illinois Tool Works Inc. with PREMA SA in Poland for its product distribution. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is investing in product expansion and R&D centres to offer innovative solutions and has built an innovation centre in Shanghai, China.



