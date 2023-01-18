Worldwide Sugar Toppings Market Size: Forecasts Place Its Value at $94,789 million by 2030, with an 8.42% Compound Annual Growth Rate

California, CA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Sugar Toppings Market By Type (Wet, And Dry), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Convenience Food, Ready-To-Eat Meals, And Packaged Food), By Nature (Conventional, And Organic), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Sugar Toppings Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 42,096 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 94,789 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.42% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Sugar Toppings? How big is the Sugar Toppings Industry?

The sugar toppings market refers to the sales of various types of sweeteners and toppings used in the food industry. These products include granulated sugar, powdered sugar, brown sugar, maple syrup, honey, chocolate chips and other types of toppings that are used to add sweetness and flavor to various food products such as baked goods, desserts, and breakfast cereals.

The market size and growth of the sugar toppings industry is dependent on factors such as consumer preferences, technological advancements, and government policies related to food industry. The market is also influenced by trends such as increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients, and the growing popularity of e-commerce for food sales.

Sugar Toppings Report Coverage & Overview:

When considered from a scientific point of view, sugar is known to play a crucial role in enhancing the functional properties of food products. This is a major reason why sugar toppings are used in a variety of edible items to not only enhance the physical appearance of the product but to improve the taste as well. For instance, sugar toppings are known to improve the palatability of food products. Adding sugar, as an ingredient or as a decorative item increases the chances of the food being consumed.

Although the general perception is that sugar toppings are only to be used for already sweet products, since the compound is extremely versatile, it can be used with salty products as well as it can effectively balance out the saltiness, giving the food item a different flavor altogether. Sugar toppings are responsible for improvising the color and the flavor of the item being consumed. The change can be due to the Maillard reaction that occurs when sugar is added to food or if the sugar toppings are in various colors or different fun forms. Another important reason why sugar toppings are highly preferred is that they contribute to the preservation of the product as it reduces the water activity in edible items. Preparing sugar decorations is extremely easy because the only main ingredients needed to produce a simple yet effective form of sugar topping can be made using only water, glucose syrup, sugar, and a frying pan.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/sugar-toppings-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 282+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Sugar Toppings Market: Growth Dynamics

The global sugar toppings market is projected to benefit from the growing popularity of unique sugar particles which impart the final product with a better and fun-looking experience, for instance, multicolored sugar sprinkles on birthday cakes. The global cake market generated more than USD 43 billion in 2019 and post-pandemic, many local shops or bakeries have opened up across the globe providing excellent quality pastries, cakes, or other sweet food products. Since during Covid-19 many people invested time and resources to upskill themselves, the global market witnessed a steady growth in the number of small-scale bakers that generally function from their homes.

The global market is anticipated to be driven further due to the increasing disposable income of families as there is a rising trend of dual or multiple-income earners which means that families can spend more on items that cannot be classified as a basic necessity but a form of enjoying simple luxuries of life. The growing demand for ready-to-eat meals as a consequence of changing lifestyle habits and less time to spend on cooking results in higher revenue.

One of the major constraints the global market players may face during the projection period is the presence of substitutes in the market as a large segment of the population prefers to eat only healthy food products. Sugar is getting replaced by other forms of organic sweeteners like stevia, honey, jaggery, etc. as they have fewer calories and are not as harmful as processed sugar and its variants. Stevia, one of the most popular substitutes is known to be 300 times sweeter than sugar but has negligible carbohydrates as opposed to its counterpart.

The unexplored markets may provide growth opportunities while the impact of political strain on the export-import of sugar is expected to challenge market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/sugar-toppings-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 42,096 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 94,789 million CAGR Growth Rate 8.42% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Baldwin Richardson Foods Co., Hershey Company, Monin Inc., Kraft Heinz Company, Pinnacle Foods Inc., the J.M. Smucker Company, Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion Inc, and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. Key Segment By Type, By Application, By Nature, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Sugar Toppings Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global sugar toppings market is segmented based on type, application, nature, and region

Based on application, the global market divisions are confectionery, bakery, convenience food, ready-to-eat meals, and packaged food with bakery and confectionery segments leading the global market revenue in 2021 owing to the wide applications of sugar toppings in the industry. The global bakery industry was valued at USD 398 billion in 2021,

Based on nature, the global market divisions are conventional and organic. Currently, the leading segment is the conventional form of sugar toppings however, organic sweet toppings may gain more popularity due to the rising number of people who focus on a healthy diet. For instance, as per a report on Statista, around 67% of the survey respondents claimed to limit their sugar intake regularly.

The global Sugar Toppings market is segmented as follows:

The global sugar toppings market is anticipated to witness the highest growth in North America owing to the high use of sugar toppings in the packaged good, and ready-to-eat meal sector as the majority of the population in the US and Canada prefers packaged food due to hectic lifestyles. Growth in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be driven by India and Thailand as both countries are the leading producers of sugar across the globe. In the fiscal year 2021-2022, India’s sugar export went up by 57% reaching over 110 lakh tons making it officially, the second-largest exporter of sugar. Changing consumer preferences and eating habits along with the presence of multiple players could drive regional growth during the forecast period.

Browse the full “Sugar Toppings Market By Type (Wet, And Dry), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Convenience Food, Ready-To-Eat Meals, And Packaged Food), By Nature (Conventional, And Organic), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/sugar-toppings-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Sugar Toppings market include -

Baldwin Richardson Foods Co.

Hershey Company

Monin Inc.

Kraft Heinz Company

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

the J.M. Smucker Company

Cargill Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle

Ingredion Inc

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Sugar Toppings market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.42% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Sugar Toppings market size was valued at around US$ 42,096 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 94,789 million by 2030.

The global sugar toppings market is projected to grow owing to the high innovation rate in the sugar industry.

Based on nature segmentation, conventional was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on type segmentation, dry was the leading type in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/sugar-toppings-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Sugar Toppings industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Sugar Toppings Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Sugar Toppings Industry?

What segments does the Sugar Toppings Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Sugar Toppings Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, By Nature and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1467

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global sugar toppings market is projected to witness the highest growth in North America owing to the high prosecution rate of sugar in countries like the US and Brazil, two of the world’s largest producers of sugar. Brazil is ranked as the number one country across the globe in terms of export quantity which reached a total of 25.76 million metric tons in the fiscal year 2021-2022. The country is known to produce more than 25.5% of the world’s sugar and ethanol content. The US produced around 7.4 million metric tons of sugar in 2019-2020.

The regional market may be favored due to the presence of key market players in the food solutions segment like Sysco Corporation and Cargill. More than USD 51 billion was amassed by the Sysco Group in 2021. High consumption of sugar toppings and the growing bakery industry in North America may further add more revenue. As of November 2022, Canada’s revenue from the bread and baked goods industry stand at USD 4.79 billion.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In September 2021, Kraft Heinz announced the launch of Jet-Puffed marshmallow creme which has only 45 calories per serving. With this, the company has strengthened its hold on the healthy sugar-topping segment

In November 2021, Hershey India launched its new variant of chocolate with 30% less sugar

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/sugar-toppings-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence sugar toppings market growth over 2022-2030?

What will be the value of the sugar toppings market during 2022-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the sugar toppings market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the sugar toppings market growth?

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Tempeh Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tempeh-market

Temperature Sensor Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/temperature-sensors-market

Thaumatin Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/thaumatin-market

Travel Insurance Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/travel-insurance-market

Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ultrasonic-cleaning-equipment-market

Used Cooking Oil Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/used-cooking-oil-market

Ventilation Fans Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ventilation-fans-market

Vessel Sealing Devices Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vessel-sealing-devices-market

VVT Actuators Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/vvt-actuators-market

Waste Management Software Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/waste-management-software-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?