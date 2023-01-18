China's Wheat Import Industry Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Main Import Sources 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Wheat Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China is one of the major wheats growing countries in the world. With the growth of the Chinese economy, the demand for feed in the Chinese market, especially for the farming industry, is rising. The main raw materials for feed are corn, wheat and other grain crops. China needs to import large amounts of wheat every year because of the limited potential for growth in China's indigenous grain production.



In 2021, China imported 9.711 million tons of wheat, up 19.1% year-on-year, and US$3.04 billion in imports, up 34.4% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, in the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 6.566 million tons of wheat, down 13.1% year-on-year, with imports of US$2.43 billion, up 4.8% year-on-year.



In 2018-2022, the average price of China's wheat imports generally showed an upward trend. in 2018-2020, the average price of wheat imports stabilized in the price range of US$270-280 per ton. in 2021, the average price of China's wheat imports rose to US$312.9 per ton, up 12.8% y-o-y. in the first three quarters of 2022, the average price of China's wheat imports In the first three quarters of 2022, the average price of Chinese wheat imports rose to US$370.7 per ton, up 20.7% year-on-year.



According to the publisher's analysis, the types of wheat imported into China are mainly durum wheat and other wheat or maslin. In 2021, China imported 4.943 million tons of durum wheat, accounting for 50.9% of total imports and US$1.58 billion, or 51.9% of total imports, and 4.768 million tons of other wheat or maslin, accounting for 49.1%, the import value of US$ 1.46 billion, accounting for 48.1%.



In 2021, China imported wheat from a total of nine countries. The publisher analysis shows that China's main sources of wheat imports by volume were Australia, the United States, Canada, France and Kazakhstan. Among them, Australia is China's largest source of wheat imports. 2021 China imported 2.736 million tons of Australian wheat, accounting for 28.2% of the total import volume and US$860 million, accounting for 28.4% of the total import value of the year.



The publisher expects China's wheat imports to remain on an upward trend in the years 2023-2032.



Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China Wheat Import Analysis

1.1. China's Wheat Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Wheat Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Wheat Import Value

1.1.3. China's Wheat Import Price

1.1.4. China's Apparent Wheat Consumption

1.1.5. China's Wheat Import Dependence

1.2. China's Main Sources of Wheat Imports

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. China's Durum Wheat Import Analysis, 2018-2022

2.1. Import Volume of Durum Wheat

2.2. Import Value of Durum Wheat

2.3. Import Price of Durum Wheat

2.4. Import Types of Durum Wheat

2.5 Import Dependence of Durum Wheat

2.6 Sources of Durum Wheat Imports

2.6.1. By Import Volume

2.6.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Other Wheat or Maslin Import Analysis

3.1. Other Wheat or Maslin Import Volume

3.2. Other Wheat or Maslin Import Value

3.3 Other Wheat or Maslin Import Price

3.4. Other Wheat or Maslin Import Types

3.5 Import Dependence of Other Wheat or Maslin

3.6 Import Sources of Other Wheat or Maslin

3.6.1. By Import Volume

3.6.2. By Import Value



4. 2018-2022 Analysis of the Main Import Sources of Wheat in China

4.1. Australia Wheat Import Analysis

4.2 The United States Wheat Import Analysis

4.3 Canada Wheat Import Analysis

4.4. France Wheat Import Analysis

4.5 Kazakhstan Wheat Import Analysis

4.6 Other Wheat Import Analysis



5. 2023-2032 China's Wheat Import Outlook

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Wheat Imports

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

5.2 China's Wheat Import Forecast, 2023-2032

5.2.1 Import Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

5.2.3. Major Imported Wheat Types Forecast



