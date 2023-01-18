Kosher Food Market to Touch USD 26.21 Billion by 2028 owing to Rising availability on E-Commerce Channel

Westford, USA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest's analysis of the Kosher Food market provides valuable insights. The industry is currently in a growth phase, with sales increasing at a rate of 3.6% per year. One of the major factors driving the market growth is the rising prevalence of gluten intolerance among the general population. Kosher food is extremely beneficial for people who have celiac disease, as well as dairy and gluten intolerance. Furthermore, the rising demand for kosher packaged foods among non-Jewish consumers is propelling the market growth. Consumers are increasingly favoring ingredient, clean label, and organic produce products. Kosher food products are increasingly being used in the manufacturing of snacks and savory items such as rolls, wraps, sandwiches, bread, nachos, crackers, chips, gushers, and peanut butter, as well as bakery and confectionery products such as cookies, pies, pastries, and muffins.

Another factor driving growth is rising customer demands ethical and responsible and locally sourced ingredients. Quick service restaurants (QSRs), hotels, and cafes are also going to experiment with high-quality kosher-certified foods in order to provide their clients with a unique and authentic experience. Other factors, such as rising health-conscious experience among the general public and rising demand for vegetarian dietary products, are expected to drive the market forward.

Kosher Foods are becoming increasingly popular as a result of rising energy consumption and supportive regulations enacted by government agencies in various regions around the world. The global market is being driven by the rapid adoption of centralized grid distribution management and control. Smart meter popularity, local administration initiatives, and funding for Kosher Food projects are expected to drive the market. Furthermore, an increase in the number of market participants around the world is contributing to the market's expansion, resulting in lucrative sales opportunities for market participants. Governments around the world are transforming cities into smart cities. Furthermore, market stakeholders' collaborative efforts to overcome difficulties in the Kosher Food market are contributing to market growth.

SkyQuest recommends players invest in enhancing the supply chain for the easy availability of Kosher Food

According to SkyQuest analysis, we found that the players in the global Kosher Food market will benefit from potential opportunities for expansion in the coming years as global demand for Kosher Food rises. In order to gain revenue benefits, key players in the Kosher Food market are concentrating on expanding and improving the product offering by enhancing their supply chain. The kosher food industry is fragmented due to the presence of multiple small players on a global level. Companies are broadening their product offerings and marketing mix to meet consumer demand. A few companies have already started to broaden their supply chain to entice more customers and get more market share For instance, Nestle SA has introduced a variety of flavors for its breakfast cereals, including chocolate and honey, to entice more customers. Cargill has introduced Diamond Crystal Fine Kosher Salt for food service operators to enhance the flavor of fried dishes and seasonings. Elite players have profitably capitalized on the popularity of kosher food year after year. They are promoting religious perspectives on food packaging as an important trend. Companies in the food industry that want to stay ahead of the curve are focusing on nanotechnology.

Supporting this, we advise companies to focus on enhancing the supply chain which is a critical component that will likely drive the market over the forecast period.

Top Trends in the Global Kosher Food Market

People's awareness of health and wellness is rapidly increasing, which has increased the supply and availability of different kinds of kosher food. There were only 18 kosher-certified organizations in the world three decades ago. However, the current number has risen to 1,603 organizations, 600 of which are located solely in the United States. This expansion is primarily due to consumer demand for allergen-free, clean-label, organic, and vegan foods. Because companies are constantly adapting to kosher, raw material suppliers must be kosher certified. Thus, the surge in demand for kosher food has resurrected opportunities for businesses such as raw material suppliers and kosher food manufacturers. The development of applications for kosher foods is one of the key trends influencing the growth of the kosher food industry. Customers, primarily Jews, face difficulties when traveling because kosher food may be difficult to find in some areas. There are so many new mobile apps being developed to help with kosher travel and make it easier to find kosher restaurants. The majority of the apps are designed to help users find minyanim, mikvahs, grocery stores, restaurants, and product listings. Among the kosher food apps is Kosher Near Me, Kosher GPS, OU Kosher applications, CRC Kosher, and KOSHERWHERE. There are also online applications like KEATOV.com that provide kosher meal delivery. The formation of kosher applications will increase the availability and comfortability of purchasing kosher items.

Kosher food is preferred primarily because of its identity connection, but product quality and price are also important factors that influence consumer buying decisions

Belief is important, but it is not the only factor that drives the expansion of the Kosher food market. The quality and safety of Kosher-certified food products are gaining popularity. Furthermore, a growing affluent Jewish population increased health consciousness, and increasing urbanization are all factors influencing this market's revenue growth.

According to a recent survey, consumers value the quality of service and are increasingly likely to visit a hotel or restaurant to eat Kosher-certified food on special occasions or a regular basis, owing to the health benefits of Kosher-certified packaged foods.

The acceptance of kosher food by various religious communities

The growing Jewish and Muslim populations are one of the major factors influencing the growth of the kosher foods industry. Globally, the Jewish population is steadily increasing. According to the SQ Study, we found that there were 15.01 million Jews globally in 2019, accounting for less than 1.06% of the global population. The Jewish population grew by almost 6.8% between 2010 and 2019. In the purchase and processing of kosher food, Halal food regulations and laws are followed. As a result, Muslims prefer kosher food. The global Muslim population is steadily increasing. Muslims are also forced to rely on Kosher cuisine due to a lack of halal food in some countries, such as the United States.

The full results of SkyQuest's survey of Kosher Food are available in the report on consumer preferences for the Kosher Food Market.

Lactose intolerant consumers' increasing demand for Kosher food is expected to drive the pareve segment's growth

Based on SkyQuest Study, we found that many people are lactose intolerant, which is a disaccharide found in milk. Bloating, diarrhea, nausea, borborygmi, and abdominal pain are some of the side effects of the inability to digest lactose. This is a sample survey of a small heterogeneous group (n=211) to learn more about Lactose Intolerance awareness in the Indian market. The purpose of this study was to determine whether or not common Indians are aware of Lactose Intolerance (LI) and whether or not they can detect symptoms associated with LI. This study employed a survey method. The term LI was known by 71.5% of those polled. 78.7% of those polled did not report any of the listed symptoms. Bloating was observed by 21.3% of those who reported symptoms, in addition to the other symptoms listed. In addition, when questioned whether they would try lactose-free alternatives, 59.7% said yes. This may imply that, although milk products are widely consumed in India, many people do not suffer from LI. Those suffering from common LI symptoms are willing to consume the alternatives. This also demonstrates that there is sufficient endorsement and awareness of the availability of milk alternatives. Because no such study exists in the literature, these findings could serve as a foundation for future research in this field.

The pareve segment is primarily driven by Jewish population concentrations in specific geographic areas of the world, as well as a few members of the Christian community. Kosher product demand is also increasing, owing to its popularity among vegetarians, health-conscious consumers, people that suffer from lactose intolerance and celiac disorders, and consumers who believe Kosher is a better option in terms of quality, fitness, and gluten-free prospects than other available food products.

Major Players in Global Kosher Food Market

Empire Kosher Poultry Inc.

Unilever

General Mills (Yoplait)

Cargill

Nestle

Conagra Brands

Dean Foods

PepsiCo Beverage & Foods (Tropicana)

The Hain Celestial Group

Bob's Red Mill

