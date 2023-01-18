Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at Dickey's Barbecue Pit for National Blonde Brownie Day

Dallas, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you're craving a taste of Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ or just looking for a delicious deal on decadent desserts, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has got you covered. What better way to cure your cravings than with a meat plate stacked with smoked BBQ, a Big Yellow Cup, and a blondie brownie-cookie.

On Sunday, January 22 for National Blonde Brownie Day, the fan favorite barbecue restaurant is offering a FREE Blondie Brownie with the purchase of Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup – a deal that runs across all Dickey’s brands at Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, and even Big Deal Burger. To take advantage of this offer, guests can stop by their local barbecue pit or order online or through the Dickey's app with the code BROWNIE.

"At Dickey's, we believe in celebrating the most delicious holidays and National Blondie Brownie Day is no exception," said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We are excited to offer our signature sweets as a complimentary treat to our customers, adding even more fun to their experience with our Legit. Texas. Barbecue™."

The Blondie Brownie is a blend of roasted pecans and semi-sweet chocolate chips in a buttery cookie base, making for the perfectly sized treat after a day with Dickey’s. Not only that, KIDS EAT FREE all January long, so the whole family can enjoy a sweet treat.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

