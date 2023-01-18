Maison Luxe Retains BF Borgers CPA PC as Independent Auditors

FORT LEE, NJ , Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Maison Luxe, Inc. (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce that it has retained BF Borgers CPA PC (www.bfbcpa.us), a full-service audit, tax, accounting, and advisory firm, as its Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) qualified auditor. BF Borgers CPA PC will complete an audit of the Company’s financial statements for the two-years ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

“After prudent consideration, we are confident in our decision to welcome BF Borgers CPA PC as our independent auditor," said Maison Luxe CEO Anil Idnani. “The firm's experience auditing publicly listed companies offers us the expertise and resources we need to further our strategic plan to bring the Company into Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) fully reporting status.”

About BF Borgers CPA PC

BF Borgers CPA PC is based in Lakewood, Colorado and is registered as a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) listed firm. At BF Borgers CPA PC we have built our practice by providing exceptional service to our clients through our commitment to our firm culture and values based on the three underlying principals Professionalism, Responsiveness and Quality. For More information, please visit www.bfbcpa.us.

ABOUT MAISON LUXE

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepiece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first known captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:

www.maisonluxeny.com

info@maisonluxeny.com



