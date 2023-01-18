Infinidat Supercharges the Channel for 2023 with Expanded Partner Program Support

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced a series of new initiatives, extensions, and updates to its channel partner program worldwide. Infinidat continues to invest heavily in providing support for partners, with channel revenue contribution up 52% year-to-year globally.



New additions include a significantly enhanced EMEA and APJ channel program and a new sales enablement and training program − the Infuziast Certified Partner Program − along with regional program enhancements, such as channel partner advisory boards. Infinidat has also expanded its channel base with 22 new partners and distributors and extended the Infinidat channel sales team with the addition of seven new channel partner managers worldwide. Furthermore, in EMEA and APJ, Infinidat added a new, very seasoned director of channel sales, accelerating Infinidat’s momentum with its EMEA and APJ channel partners.

“We’re proud of the expansion and deepening of our channel partner programs, particularly those in EMEA and APJ, and we know channel partners are very excited about what we are introducing in 2023,” said Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat. “2022 has been a banner year for our channel-centric progress that has garnered several industry awards and recognition. However, with the exciting new additions and enhancements we are bringing to Infinidat’s channel partner experience, 2023 will be even stronger.”

The following outlines the major enhancements and expansion to Infinidat’s partner programs going forward:

Enhancements to the EMEA and APJ channel partner program – Infinidat is enhancing its EMEA and APJ channel program with new tiering levels for partners; an enhanced deal registration process; new backend rebates; a redesigned criteria for MDF; a not-for-resell program; redesigned the enablement program on the InfiniVersity partner portal; and increased joint marketing efforts.





– Infinidat is enhancing its EMEA and APJ channel program with new tiering levels for partners; an enhanced deal registration process; new backend rebates; a redesigned criteria for MDF; a not-for-resell program; redesigned the enablement program on the InfiniVersity partner portal; and increased joint marketing efforts. Infuziast Certified Partner Program – Infinidat is introducing its major new sales enablement and training program, starting in the first half of 2023 in the Americas and in EMEA and APJ in the second half of 2023. Channel partners, ranging from sales consultants to technical personnel, will be able to earn certification through this new program, which also includes a rewards component.





– Infinidat is introducing its major new sales enablement and training program, starting in the first half of 2023 in the Americas and in EMEA and APJ in the second half of 2023. Channel partners, ranging from sales consultants to technical personnel, will be able to earn certification through this new program, which also includes a rewards component. Personnel Update – In 2022, Infinidat announced a new leader for the channel across EMEA and APJ, with the appointment of James “JT” Lewis as Infinidat’s Director of Channel Sales for EMEA and APJ. The company also added seven new channel partner managers to the global Infinidat sales team to support the expanding number of partners and distributors around the world. Continuing as the channel sales leader in the Americas is Mitch Diodato, Senior Director of Channel Sales for the Americas.





– In 2022, Infinidat announced a new leader for the channel across EMEA and APJ, with the appointment of James “JT” Lewis as Infinidat’s Director of Channel Sales for EMEA and APJ. The company also added seven new channel partner managers to the global Infinidat sales team to support the expanding number of partners and distributors around the world. Continuing as the channel sales leader in the Americas is Mitch Diodato, Senior Director of Channel Sales for the Americas. Partner Advisory Boards – Infinidat will establish partner advisory boards for the channel in the Americas, EMEA, and APJ in 2023.





– Infinidat will establish partner advisory boards for the channel in the Americas, EMEA, and APJ in 2023. Partner Tech Clubs – Infinidat will set up partner tech clubs for engineers, solution architects and solution advisors in EMEA and APJ.



Supporting Channel Partner Quotes:

“Infinidat runs one of the most robust partner programs in the industry. Their program enriches our experience as a partner, and I’m very excited about the company’s new Infuziast sales enablement and training program,” said Dean Jamison, Co-president and Chief Technology Officer at Dynamix. “Infuziast will better equip us to increase our business and reward us in a clear and compelling way. Infinidat is making all the right moves to expand and enhance its support of channel partners, and I look forward to what the company is rolling out for the channel in 2023.”

“I am very encouraged by what Infinidat is doing to demonstrate its strong commitment to the channel in Germany and around the world. All of the new program elements that the company is introducing in 2023, ranging from sales enablement and training extensions to tiering levels to increased joint marketing efforts, are a win for all Infinidat channel partners,” said Jan Veith, Director of Sales and Business Development at H&G Hansen & Gieraths IT Solutions GmbH. “Infinidat is continually refreshing its multi-dimensional channel partner program, constantly bringing something new and exciting to the table. This is a great time for us to be selling Infinidat’s cyber storage solutions because the level of channel support is more comprehensive than other players in the market.”

Infinidat’s channel momentum steadily grew throughout 2022, fortified by the following accolades and advancements:

Infinidat was recognized with eight channel partner centric awards, out of a total of 25 awards

Gartner named Infinidat a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage for the fifth consecutive year

The Infinidat Partner Program earned a 5-Star Rating from CRN

Eric Herzog, Infinidat’s CMO, was named a CRN Channel Chief for 2022

GigaOm recognized Infinidat as the industry leader in ransomware protection for block storage

Infinidat was included on the prestigious CRN 100 list

InfiniSafe ® technology won a 2022 CRN Tech Innovators Award for data protection

technology won a 2022 CRN Tech Innovators Award for data protection Infinidat revamped its partner portal to rave reviews

To read the blog post on the benefits of the new Infuziast program, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Infinidat Media Contact

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159